KEARNEY, NEB. — State beef producers paid between 20 and 25 percent more than last year to stay afloat, according to the Nebraska Cattlemen. The beef industry is the number one industry here in the Cornhusker state. However, with inflation prices, and the drought, it was a challenging, and unprecedented year. Many producers cut down their cattle herds, sold their calves younger, and planned ahead earlier. But, regardless of these obstacles, soon-to-be cattlemen president, Steve Hanson, said prices are great heading into the new year.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO