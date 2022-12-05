Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: December 9, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines from the Nebraska Ag Expo. - New Farmer-Leaders Appointed to United Soybean Board. - USDA invests $981 million, expanding market opportunities. - Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors.
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Cattlemen predicting a strong 2023
KEARNEY, NEB. — State beef producers paid between 20 and 25 percent more than last year to stay afloat, according to the Nebraska Cattlemen. The beef industry is the number one industry here in the Cornhusker state. However, with inflation prices, and the drought, it was a challenging, and unprecedented year. Many producers cut down their cattle herds, sold their calves younger, and planned ahead earlier. But, regardless of these obstacles, soon-to-be cattlemen president, Steve Hanson, said prices are great heading into the new year.
NebraskaTV
DHHS to issue school lunch benefits due to pandemic losses
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin issuing summer Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits (P-EBT). The benefits will be issued to households with school-aged children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals who temporarily lost access to these meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NebraskaTV
'It looks bad': Former Republican activist on if Pillen gives Ricketts Senate seat
OMAHA, Neb.—Some Nebraskans aren't pleased with the news that Gov. Pete Ricketts is vying for the Senate seat that Ben Sasse will soon vacate. However, you don't have to look to the Democratic Party to find them. Jeremy Aspen has been a member of the Douglas County Republican Party,...
