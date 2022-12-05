ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Farming Today with KRVN: December 9, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines from the Nebraska Ag Expo. - New Farmer-Leaders Appointed to United Soybean Board. - USDA invests $981 million, expanding market opportunities. - Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors.
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Nebraska Cattlemen predicting a strong 2023

KEARNEY, NEB. — State beef producers paid between 20 and 25 percent more than last year to stay afloat, according to the Nebraska Cattlemen. The beef industry is the number one industry here in the Cornhusker state. However, with inflation prices, and the drought, it was a challenging, and unprecedented year. Many producers cut down their cattle herds, sold their calves younger, and planned ahead earlier. But, regardless of these obstacles, soon-to-be cattlemen president, Steve Hanson, said prices are great heading into the new year.
DHHS to issue school lunch benefits due to pandemic losses

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin issuing summer Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits (P-EBT). The benefits will be issued to households with school-aged children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals who temporarily lost access to these meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
