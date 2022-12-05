ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FxIH_0jXj4XA000

Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.

Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.

  • But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.

Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.

  • Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.

What we lose:

  • Presidential candidates shape their policy priorities to cater to early states like Iowa. Now, it loses that clout. "I think ethanol has been a very important policy at the federal level for Republicans and Democrats, not by accident," Muller said.
  • Support from the DNC to the Iowa Democratic Party will lessen and make party building and organizing more difficult, especially without a boost every four years.
  • Yes, but: Since Republicans will still caucus first in Iowa, they'll continue to get support that local Democrats will lack.

Between the lines: "Retail politics" was a major requirement of caucus candidates in the state, prompting them and their staff to drive and fly to all corners of Iowa.

  • The financial impact will be felt, from regional airports to political consulting firms, Muller said.

What's next: The Iowa Democratic Party has already threatened to hold the caucuses without regarding the DNC's new calendar.

  • If that happens, the DNC could punish Iowa by taking away half its delegates.
  • Iowa doesn't have that many delegates, so the wide attention the state could get by continuing to court candidates may be more worthwhile.

The bottom line: After all is said and done: "Whether or not it leads to a better or worse candidate is probably going to be a matter of perspective," Muller said.

Comments / 11

Jeff LeMay
3d ago

the caucus needs to be in a battleground state, Georgia would be a good example, but who knows, or even pick a new state every year

Reply
3
AP_001504.fcebd40911b3483b93f2bf2599e4f3e5.1323
3d ago

Iowa is Trumpland. KIMMIE, Grassley and Ernst rode his coattails to re-election, therefore they support this wannabe dictator’s desire to turn the US into an autocracy and make him a permanent dictator. Since Iowa is a Red state, why should the Dems even bother? Except, the caucuses bring in a lot of outside revenue to Des Moines.

Reply(5)
3
Larry
4d ago

True Christian Faith results in loving behavior; that is why John says our behavior can assure us that we are CHRIST...Amen and Amen 🙏

Reply(1)
2
Related
Axios

Run GenZ takes credit for helping keep Iowa a deep red state

Run GenZ, a group that launched in Des Moines in 2020, recruited more than 100 young Republicans to run for political office in the last election cycle, co-founder and State Rep. Joe Mitchell tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help churn out younger conservative voters — a demographic that’s...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Celebration held of Iowa's new 'Right to Bear Arms'

DES MOINES, Iowa – The “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” is now a part of the Iowa Constitution. Secretary of State Paul Pate held a ceremony Friday to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the state constitution. He was joined by members of the Iowa Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Meet Iowa's historic all-women legislative team

Iowa's first all-women legislative leadership team was elected by House Democrats this week. State of play: Women account for about 30% of our state legislators, up about 10 percentage points compared to 20 years ago, according to the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics. A record 36% of...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important

Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for Iowa Democrats in the party’s […] The post Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller honored with new national award

WASHINGTON, DC – A new award from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) has been named in part after longtime Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. The first Miller-Wasden Unity Award was presented to Miller and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden at NAAG’s annual Capital Forum event. “This...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Republican candidate for Iowa House District 81 has won the race after another recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Fentanyl test strips blocked from Iowa harm reduction boxes

Harm reduction boxes were added at Polk County's Health Department and River Place locations in Des Moines during the last month. They contain things like tourniquets, cotton filters and needle disposal containers. The intent is to help assist people who are struggling with substance abuse avoid some of the harshest...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Iowa's quality of life ranks 18th in the U.S.

One of the top-selling tourism points from people in Iowa is the state's low cost-of-living in comparison to the quality of life. Yes, but: A new analysis from the Washington Post shows the living standards in our state may not be as high as we like to think compared to our neighboring states.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s COVID infections are increasing at an accelerated rate

The number of new, documented COVID-19 infections was at least 28% higher in the past week in Iowa than it was the week prior, according to state data published Wednesday. The state reported 3,469 new, weekly confirmed cases among people who were not previously infected by the coronavirus. That’s more than double the state’s reported […] The post Iowa’s COVID infections are increasing at an accelerated rate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa

(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
B100

Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today

Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa fire departments asking for volunteers

(Des Moines, IA) — Workforce shortages are affecting Iowa fire departments. The state Firefighters Association is asking Iowans to volunteer. Ninety-two-percent of the state’s 850 fire departments are volunteer based, and some are struggling to find staff to help their communities. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy