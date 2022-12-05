Read full article on original website
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Digital Private Bank, Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos (SIX: TEMN), today announced that Alpian SA (“Alpian”), Switzerland’s first digital private bank, has gone live with core banking and payments services on Temenos Banking Cloud. The pioneering bank is running on Temenos Banking Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure to create an accessible offering that unifies...
Stubben Edge Acquires Insurercore to Expand Tech Offering
Stubben Edge Group is pleased to officially announce its acquisition of Insurercore, a tech enabled distribution platform headquartered in London. The deal was formally completed on the 2nd of December and initially announced by Chris Kenning, CEO of Stubben Edge, at the Stubben Edge celebratory reception held at Lloyd’s where guests from the banking, insurance and investment worlds, gathered to celebrate the Company’s outstanding 2022 results and to discover some of its exciting plans for 2023.
EXCLUSIVE: “Neobanking Around the World” – Alex Weber, N26 in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
N26 has entered – and left – international markets, but remains committed to its vision to build a global bank. We asked its Chief Growth Officer Alex Weber what it’s learned from its experience. “We are in pole position to become one of the biggest retail banks...
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
Diverse Band of Industry Leaders Join the Payments Association Powerhouse
The Payments Association, which celebrates innovation and collaboration across the payments industry, is pleased to announce that six new executives from across the world of payments have been voted by members to join the Advisory Board of its award winning association. Charged with guiding and supporting the UK’s Leading Trade...
Nexo Continues Expansion of European Compliance, Wins Regulatory Approval in Poland
Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has announced its registration with the Ministry of Finance of Poland as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) in the country. This development in Poland builds on the crypto-native FinTech’s longstanding effort to grow the robustness of its compliance infrastructure and its recent registration as a Virtual Currency Operator with Italy’s Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM).
OKQ8 Partners With Enfuce Around Card Issuing Modernisation, in Their Transformation Towards Sustainable Mobility
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing powerhouse, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s largest fuel companies, under transformation to become a leading brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the successful first launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card programme, as part of OKQ8’s larger modernisation of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
Optimum Finance Continues Growth Trajectory with New Funding Capability
Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has increased its funding capability by 25% following a successful year driven by substantial growth and new client acquisition. The increase in funding capability will allow the firm to extend higher value facilities based on larger unpaid invoices to more businesses looking to finance...
TreviPay Acquires Apruve
TreviPay, a leader in global B2B payments and invoicing solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire payment platform Apruve. Apruve offers a robust suite of payment solutions for global enterprises that will complement and expand on TreviPay’s existing order-to-cash technology offerings, merchant invoicing solutions, and the geographical reach of TreviPay’s existing B2B networks. TreviPay has experienced unprecedented demand from global enterprise buyers and sellers resulting in 30% organic growth in 2022, and this acquisition furthers TreviPay’s plans to expand its order-to-cash technology offerings and B2B payment network. This acquisition builds on TreviPay’s recent purchase of Baton Financial Services.
Virtual cards and updated Spending Insights join Starling Bank’s enhanced suite of money management tools
Starling Bank is introducing virtual cards for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. These new features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets. A virtual card works just like a normal debit...
Manchester’s RiskSmart Becomes Tech Nation’s Rising Stars 5.0 City Winner
RiskSmart, the Manchester-based risk management company built to simplify risk for SMEs, today announces it is the winner of Tech Nation’s 5.0 Rising Star City Award. The rapidly growing start-up won the exclusive award, which commends rising and performing tech companies, from a pool of over 450 applicants. The...
Indirect Lending Expected to be a Top Trend for Community Banks to Watch in 2023
Teslar Software, provider of lending process automation tools for community financial institutions, today shared commentary on what most significantly impacted the lending landscape in 2022 as well as the primary trends for community institutions to watch for in 2023. More community banks will embrace indirect lending to diversify portfolios and...
Cyber Security is Top IT Priority for the Finance and Banking Sector in 2023
A new report by leading providers of IT infrastructure, Softcat, offers an exclusive look at the tech investments the financial and banking sector is prioritising in the year ahead. The findings form part of a report based on the views of more than 1,800 customers in the UK and Ireland...
Goji Collaborates With Apex Group to Offer Digital Global Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers
Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, today announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”) to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle. Apex Group’s digital onboarding...
Tonga Development Bank Selects SmartVista as Part of Its Mission to Overhaul Its Payments Platform
Tonga Development Bank (TDB), the longest-serving bank in the Kingdom since 1977, today announced that it has chosen BPC to be its HA’AMO 2 (solution partner), helping to accelerate digital transformation in the Polynesian banking sector. Using BPC’s SmartVista Platform, TDB will be able to issue Visa Debit as...
Manchester Calling: Starling Bank Set to Hire 1,000 People in New Northern Office
Starling Bank is creating up to 1,000 new jobs in Manchester, as it opens its fourth UK office. The lender is recruiting in the region for roles across the bank, including in operations, software engineering, data science, cyber security and customer service. The strategic move follows an impressive year of...
Mobility Fintech Moove Raises $30 Million From Debut Sukuk for UAE Expansion
Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is raising $30 million from a debut sukuk issuance arranged by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Ltd. in its mission to build the largest EV ride-hailing fleet in the MENA region. The successful completion of...
BNY Mellon’s Isabel Schmidt on Payments Modernisation and the Digital Economy in 2022
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we spoke with Isabel Schmidt, the Co-Head of Global Payments Products at BNY Mellon, about delivering solutions to specific clients and payments modernisation. For Schmidt, the world has become truly global, and technology is an inescapable part of daily life. The innovations in payments, from Faster Payments to cross-border, show that the industry is finally starting to catch up to the needs of the digital economy.
Communications and Strategy Firm Wachsman Bolsters European Presence With New Swiss Office
Strategic communications consultancy, Wachsman, a global communications specialist focusing on financial services, emerging technology, and digital assets, has opened its newest office in Geneva, Switzerland. The new location, Wachsman’s third in Europe and seventh worldwide, will reinforce the company’s leading position in the financial technology industry. “As a...
