Stubben Edge Group is pleased to officially announce its acquisition of Insurercore, a tech enabled distribution platform headquartered in London. The deal was formally completed on the 2nd of December and initially announced by Chris Kenning, CEO of Stubben Edge, at the Stubben Edge celebratory reception held at Lloyd’s where guests from the banking, insurance and investment worlds, gathered to celebrate the Company’s outstanding 2022 results and to discover some of its exciting plans for 2023.

2 DAYS AGO