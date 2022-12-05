ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Polk County supervisors hire attorney in extortion case

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Polk County will pay $365 an hour to defend against extortion, libel and wrongful termination allegations made against four supervisors, documents obtained last week by Axios show.

  • The lawsuit was filed last year by former HR director Jim Nahas.

Catch up fast : Nahas was fired in 2021 over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against Matt McCoy, the only supervisor not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

  • An investigation into the matter was politically motivated, Nahas alleges.

Driving the news : McCoy's pending legal request to join the lawsuit has resulted in the Polk County attorney's office deciding it is in the best interest to hire outside counsel should the case proceed to trial.

  • Supervisors agreed last week to hire attorney Michele Brott of the Dentons Davis Brown law firm for the job.

Meanwhile , in November, supervisors hired another attorney at $340 an hour to defend the county in a separate lawsuit linked with the sexual harassment allegations against McCoy.

  • An attorney for McCoy also asked a judge to order the county to provide him with legal representation in the case — costs McCoy is currently covering himself.

Bill
4d ago

Just remember folks. When they say that the board, or the county, or the supervisors hired attorneys. What they really mean is that Polk County taxpayers hired attorneys. It's taxpayers money paying for these expenses because the supervisors cannot seem to get along.

Des Moines, IA
