Dallas launches cybersecurity app for residents

Dallas is launching a free cybersecurity app for residents today.

Why it matters: Reports of text message scams are outpacing reported email scams for the first time.

Americans received 47.2 billion spam texts last month — an average of 173 per person — according to data from Robokiller , an app that blocks spam calls and texts.

How it works: The new app, called Dallas Secure , will block phishing texts, prevent the user from downloading malicious apps, and keep the phone or tablet from connecting to unsafe WiFi networks, according to Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Dallas-based Zimperium, which developed the app.

Zoom out: Zimperium also developed a similar app that launched in 2018 for New York City.

Of note: Hackers are targeting holiday shoppers with phony deals, prompting security experts to warn consumers to double-check website URLs and be suspicious of deals that look too good to be true.

The bottom line: Mittal tells Axios that everyone receives phishing links in text messages and emails, and about 18% of people click on them, no matter how much cybersecurity training they've received.