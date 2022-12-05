Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
more1049.com
Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon and Harassment Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man arrested for firing a gun during an argument in April this year has pled guilty to weapon and harassment charges. 29-year-old Dilan Bartley was charged with several charges including Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment and Child Endangerment when Spencer Police received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots at an apartment building at 600 East 19th Street.
Charges: 42-year-old man left knife tucked in corner of Forest Lake High School bathroom
A man who was seen going into a bathroom at Forest Lake High School has been charged with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property. Eric Johnson, 42, of Forest Lake, is accused of stashing a camouflage knife in a boys' bathroom on Tuesday, Dec. 6. He was charged in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property – a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years if convicted.
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?
Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible. Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.
Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving Day
Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a group of suspects wanted for the theft of more than a dozen long guns, ammunition, and three vehicles in Thanksgiving Day. The Sibley County Sheriff's County issued an alert for public help identifying and tracking down five suspects following the theft from a house near Belle Plaine.
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed
ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
Charges: Man brought knife into Forest Lake High School
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man is accused of bringing a knife into Forest Lake High School on Tuesday morning.Charging documents say Eric Johnson entered the school around 8:15 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video going into the school restroom. He left the school about 15 minutes later.Officers found a compass and end cap in his pockets, and the documents go on to say they found shirts - some of which were cut up - and a knife tucked into the corner of a stall in the men's bathroom. The knife and compass end cap fit together.Johnson was taken into custody and faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
fox9.com
Driver rams squad car, crashes into building during police chase in Minneapolis: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man from South St. Paul faces felony charges after ramming into a squad car and crashing into several objects during a police chase in Minneapolis on Monday. The criminal complaint states on Dec. 5, Minneapolis Police Officers saw 33-year-old Nicholas Neil Nikiforakis, who was...
Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime
A booking photo of Patrick Mincey taken following his arrest Saturday. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail. A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime. Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 12-8-22
A deputy responded to a child custody dispute in Jackson. The Heron Lake Fire Department, Heron Lake Ambulance and deputies responded to a fire alarm at the ExpressWay gas station in Heron Lake. An electrical issue was determined to be the cause of the alarm. Personnel were on scene for about a half-hour.
2 boys, including 12-year-old recovering from gunshot wound, arrested after stolen car chase in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force arrested two boys this week – ages 12 and 14 – after a dangerous chase involving a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.Task force members saw the boys "driving recklessly and passing vehicles" after Minneapolis police officers attempted to pull them over.After spike strips deflated their tires, they kept fleeing, and were eventually stopped after law enforcement used the PIT maneuver "at slow speeds." The sheriff's office says one of the boys tried to flee on foot but was swiftly arrested, and the 12-year-old driver "had a cast on his leg from a recent gunshot wound." Both boys are in custody, and will be charged with fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.The task force collaboration is part of Operation Endeavor, which was launched in late September by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's first community safety commissioner.
Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
more1049.com
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
3 South Dakota teens charged with first-degree murder
Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder.
