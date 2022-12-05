Read full article on original website
Athens News Matters: UGA study on some benefits from stress
The role stress plays in a person’s mental and physical health has been a hot topic recently for researchers and pop-culture influencers alike. But a new UGA study’s conclusions about the potential benefits of low to moderate stress may have us rethinking our quest for relaxation. River Gracey.
Athens News Matters: ACC Commission on limiting Airbnbs
Airbnbs have revolutionized the travel industry, and have been a windfall for many property owners. But now, these unregulated lodgings are impacting access to affordable housing, and Athens Clarke County Commissioners are discussing ways to limit their numbers. Isabela Weiss. Could The Party Soon Be Over For Airbnb?. Dan Bobkoff.
Athens News Matters: Public Health expert on how doctor shortage is affecting Athens
Hospitals across the US are overflowing with patients as the country faces simultaneous outbreaks of flu, RSV, and Covid. But, as this "tridemic" sickens people of all ages, Americans are finding that the healthcare professionals they need to see may not be available. We’ll talk with a Public Health expert about how the shortage of doctors and other healthcare workers is affecting Athens.
Coping with Grief During the Holidays
The holiday season is a time of celebration and festivity, and while stress can also accompany holiday gatherings and events, for some lengthy period can be much more difficult. Sarah Chatfield is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in Athens. She spoke with us about coping with grief during the holidays. She says when grief is involved, holiday festivities can make the pain worse.
