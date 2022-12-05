Top performers in basketball from last week

Here are the best of the best from the last week of high school basketball action in and around the Panhandle.

Berling Bartlett, Pampa

Bartlett was named to the All-Tournament team in the New Home Tournament. She scored 20 points against Littlefield, 11 against New Home, 21 against White Deer, 20 against Floydada and 17 against Wellington in non-district matchup.

Adison Bell, Stratford

Scored 19 points on Tuesday against Texline. The Lady Elks are 6-1 on the season.

Jasmy Wilson and Zoria Andrade, Texline

Both players scored 14 points in a loss to Stratford.

Danner Price and Cade Athey, Sanford-Fritch

In a three-point win over Wheeler, Price had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Athey had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Brady Thompson and Elyes Torres, Highland Park

Thompson finished with a double-double (13 points and 14 rebounds) while Torres scored 14, hauled in six boards and collected six steals against Friona. It was the first win for new head coach Matt Donaghy.

Jadyn Trusler and Karlee Johnson, Dalhart

Each scored 14 points in a win over Groom on Thursday as the Lady Wolves went on to win the Vega Tourney. Trusler added 11 against Vega

Alyssia Johnson, Caprock

Scored 17 points against Canyon on Tuesday.

Ta'Leeyah Glynn, Canyon

Glynn scored 22 points in a 67-34 win over Caprock. Lady Eagles now 9-2 on the season.

Sadie Sanchez, Randall

What a week for Sanchez. She netted 11 points against Amarillo, 28 against Centennial, 30 against Godley, 29 against Tascosa and 22 against Waxahachie.

Kami Drinnon, Vega

Drinnon had a triple-double against San Jacinto with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals to go with four assists. She scored eight against Dalhart, nine against Dimmitt and 11 against Happy.

Brittney Gibson, Happy

The versatile athlete tallied 16 against Vega.

Swayde Cleavinger, Wildorado

Had 15 points against Boys Ranch, 15 against Booker, 22 against Follett and 13 against Sanford-Fritch.

Zack Brown, Amarillo High

Scored 19 points against Dallas Wilson, 10 against Keller TC, 10 against Lubbock Coronado, eight against The Colony and 24 against North Crowley.

Aubrey Devlin, Hereford

Scored 12 points against Littlefield.

Tony Duran, Stratford

Led the Elks with 24 points against Texline in an overtime defeat.

Varah Vaughn and Kalynn Roberts, Sanford-Fritch

Vaugn scored 14 against Wheeler while Roberts had 13 in the contest.

McKenzie Smith, Amarillo High

Had 20 points against San Antonio Lee, 16 against Randall, 16 against San Marcos and 19 against Judson.

Hayden Alston and Elias Espino, Texline

Alston dropped 26 points, while Espino chipped in 23 against Stratford.

Aiden Tarango, Perryton

Tallied 15 points against Seminole, 11 against Gruver, and 19 in the O.W. Follis tournament. Tad Pshigoda dropped 25 in a game during the tournament and Rigdon Daxton put up 23 against Gruver.