Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement

Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.

He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.

Details : Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.

Of note : Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.