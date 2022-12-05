ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement

By Jason Clayworth
 4 days ago
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.

  • He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.

Details : Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.

Of note : Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.

  • He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.

Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

