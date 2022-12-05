Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Keke Palmer Now 2022: Baby Daddy, Net Worth, SNL Pregnancy Announcement
Keke Palmer might have dropped one of the biggest bombshell news on "Saturday Night Live!" The Nickelodeon alum, who was famously known for her role as True Jackson in the 2008 teen sitcom "True Jackson VP," is a teen no more, as she finally enters motherhood in her special announcement recently.
Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth
The contentious radio show host did not hold back on his Sirius XM show on Monday.
Howard Stern rips coverage of Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes affair: ‘I’m not seeing the problem’
Shock jock Howard Stern sounded off on the media’s obsession with the love affair between “Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on his SiriusXM show Monday. Stern pointed to a report from the Daily Mail that “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts was “very upset” about the relationship between the married co-hosts of the third hour of ABC’s morning show. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna b-ng and be in love, what do I give a sh-t? Why is that like offensive...
Popculture
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Complex
Gayle King Describes ‘GMA3’ Co-Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Romance as ‘Very Messy and Very Sloppy’
CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King has given her thoughts on the “messy” romance situation between GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, King was asked about Robach and Holmes after they were pulled from hosting duties on the morning show following reports of their romance. “Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” she said, to which Cohen asked if she read about it and was glad that such drama didn’t follow her show.
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah
Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
'GMA' Fans Are Losing It After PDA Photos Of Co-Anchors Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Affair Leaks—They’re Both Married!
Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes – who have both been married to other people since 2010 – have just been pictured engaging in some extreme PDA during a vacation in upstate New York. And as you can imagine, the internet is completely freaking out!
Keke Palmer Reveals Baby Bump On Saturday Night Live
The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut.
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live Announces Final Hosts and Musical Guests for 2022
Saturday Night Live is getting ready to wrap up 2022 next month, with three final shows before the year comes to an end. The iconic variety sketch series is closing out the year with a trio of shows airing on December 3rd, December 10th, and December 17th. On Tuesday, Saturday Night Live announced the hosts and musical guests for the three December shows. A couple of SNL icons will be co-hosting one of the shows, while two up-and-coming stars will be taking on the other dates.
Why Is Whoopi Goldberg Missing From ‘The View’? Longtime Host’s Absence Explained
Fans of The View have gotten used to seeing Whoopi Goldberg moderate conversations during the daytime program. In November 2022, the EGOT winner was noticeably missing from the show for a few days, leading viewers to question her absence. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Whoopi. Why Did...
ETOnline.com
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
Trevor Noah ends 7-year run as 'The Daily Show' host with 'special shoutout to Black women'
Trevor Noah bid farewell to "The Daily Show" fans with a "special shoutout to Black women."
How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence
Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama. After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats. Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
Al Franken to return to TV as Daily Show guest host for departing Trevor Noah
Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will lead a suite of high-profile entertainers set to guest host Comedy Central's The Daily Show following the upcoming departure of longtime host Trevor Noah, the network announced on Tuesday. Franken, who rose to fame as an on-off writer and performer for NBC's Saturday Night Live throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, will be joined by comedy notables including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, each of whom will take a turn hosting the political satire show beginning in mid-January. On Twitter, Franken confirmed he is scheduled to host the show "for a week," and...
‘GMA3’ Can Definitely Fire T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, Lawyers Say
Two-thirds of “GMA3’s” anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, remain sidelined several days after being benched over their extramarital relationship. The longer this goes on, the less likely it feels that the co-hosts and couple will return to the 1 p.m. ABC News program, which marries the powerful “Good Morning America” branding with descriptive subtitle “What You Need to Know.” Both separated from their spouses (Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig; Robach is married to actor and “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue), Holmes and Robach are “probably” still being paid right now, two employment lawyers independently told IndieWire for this...
Comments / 0