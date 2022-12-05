ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Keke Palmer Now 2022: Baby Daddy, Net Worth, SNL Pregnancy Announcement

Keke Palmer might have dropped one of the biggest bombshell news on "Saturday Night Live!" The Nickelodeon alum, who was famously known for her role as True Jackson in the 2008 teen sitcom "True Jackson VP," is a teen no more, as she finally enters motherhood in her special announcement recently.
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
New York Post

Howard Stern rips coverage of Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes affair: ‘I’m not seeing the problem’

Shock jock Howard Stern sounded off on the media’s obsession with the love affair between “Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on his SiriusXM show Monday. Stern pointed to a report from the Daily Mail that “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts was “very upset” about the relationship between the married co-hosts of the third hour of ABC’s morning show. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna b-ng and be in love, what do I give a sh-t? Why is that like offensive...
Popculture

What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?

As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Complex

Gayle King Describes ‘GMA3’ Co-Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Romance as ‘Very Messy and Very Sloppy’

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King has given her thoughts on the “messy” romance situation between GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, King was asked about Robach and Holmes after they were pulled from hosting duties on the morning show following reports of their romance. “Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” she said, to which Cohen asked if she read about it and was glad that such drama didn’t follow her show.
ScreenCrush

‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah

Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Announces Final Hosts and Musical Guests for 2022

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to wrap up 2022 next month, with three final shows before the year comes to an end. The iconic variety sketch series is closing out the year with a trio of shows airing on December 3rd, December 10th, and December 17th. On Tuesday, Saturday Night Live announced the hosts and musical guests for the three December shows. A couple of SNL icons will be co-hosting one of the shows, while two up-and-coming stars will be taking on the other dates.
ETOnline.com

Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)

Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
E! News

How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence

Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama. After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats. Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
The Week

Al Franken to return to TV as Daily Show guest host for departing Trevor Noah

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will lead a suite of high-profile entertainers set to guest host Comedy Central's The Daily Show following the upcoming departure of longtime host Trevor Noah, the network announced on Tuesday. Franken, who rose to fame as an on-off writer and performer for NBC's Saturday Night Live throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, will be joined by comedy notables including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, each of whom will take a turn hosting the political satire show beginning in mid-January.  On Twitter, Franken confirmed he is scheduled to host the show "for a week," and...
IndieWire

‘GMA3’ Can Definitely Fire T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, Lawyers Say

Two-thirds of “GMA3’s” anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, remain sidelined several days after being benched over their extramarital relationship. The longer this goes on, the less likely it feels that the co-hosts and couple will return to the 1 p.m. ABC News program, which marries the powerful “Good Morning America” branding with descriptive subtitle “What You Need to Know.” Both separated from their spouses (Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig; Robach is married to actor and “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue), Holmes and Robach are “probably” still being paid right now, two employment lawyers independently told IndieWire for this...

