Marion Star Best of the Week Performer Poll winners are ...

In the first Marion Star Boys Best of the Week Performer Poll of the winter sports season, Marion Harding bowler Cameron Rayner, who rolled a 531 three-game series at the Division I State Kickoff at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl, earned 799 of 1,361 votes (59 percent) to win it. Other nominees were Highland basketball's Gavin Toombs, Ridgedale basketball's Nathan Thiel, Elgin basketball's Isaac Dillon and Northmor basketball's Jaxon Wenger.

In the first girls poll, Cardington basketball's Madison Linkous scored 19 points in a win over Ridgedale and earned 231 of 515 votes (45 percent) to win it. Other nominees were Marion Harding bowler Kenzi Vaught, Ridgedale basketball's Lauren Leslie, North Union basketball's Allison Price and Elgin basketball's Sam Girton.