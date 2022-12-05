Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade

Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.

The 49th Annual Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade was held on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1 pm. The event is always sponsored by community associations and businesses in North Baltimore’s Hampden and Medfield neighborhoods and run by dedicated volunteers. This year, it included about 160 marching units and featured floats, local politicians, media personalities, over 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles, a steam calliope, marching bands, Mummers of Philadelphia, Miss Yuletide and Jr. Miss Yuletide, what appears to be the entire cast of Star Wars, Baltimore’s Mayor, and Santa Claus. The parade winds down Falls Road and onto The Avenue (36th Street) in Hampden along a 2.5 mile route and attracts up to 25,000 in crowds.

This year, photographer Elena Volkova was on-site to document the pomp, circumstance, skateboards, convertibles, and holiday cheer, served up as only Baltimore can.