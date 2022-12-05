Read full article on original website
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
The Nyack School District plans to appoint a Clarkstown School District official as its next superintendent. Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations. Yom is currently the assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction in Clarkstown. The school's...
Man freed from prison following new testimony in Bronx shooting
A man was released from prison Wednesday after serving 22 years in a state penitentiary for a 1999 double shooting he says he did not commit.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
GoFundMe created for LI teen who lost leg in crash on I-87 last month in Rockland County
Max Scriva, 18, was a passenger in a car driven by his friend when the crash occurred.
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in New York, was living under alias
Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown back in 2013 when he failed to pick up a family member at the airport and did not show up for work.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
At least one black bear culled since state's controversial hunt resumed
At least one black bear has been brought to officials since the newly resumed state-sanctioned hunt began Tuesday afternoon.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Nutley
Essex County police say there has been a rash of recent carjackings following the gunpoint robbery of a food delivery driver in Nutley earlier this week. They say a man and woman threatened the food delivery driver with a gun in Nutley. Officials say the thieves stole the car, food and money. That duo also fit the description of another carjacking in Belleville.
EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
Police: Jersey City hit-and-run victim in critical condition
Authorities say on Wednesday, a driver at the corner of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue hit the victim and then drove off.
Police: Freeport man arrested following overdose investigation
Nicholas S. Leroy, 30, was arrested on Thursday after detectives conducted an investigation into a deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident.
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
Man found shot to death inside Baychester Houses
A man was found dead after being shot inside the Baychester Houses in Edenwald Thursday night.
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
Police: Uniondale man charged with burglary, menacing for breaking into Westbury building
Police say Elidieu Cadet, 38, walked up the side of a building under construction on Post Avenue and broke a window to get inside.
Medical officials grow concerned with surge of respiratory illnesses in Hudson Valley
Medical officials in Hudson Valley are concerned with a surge of respiratory illnesses in the area. They say the flu is on the rise, and children make up the over half of the reported cases. Dr. Louis Corsaro, the medical director for most schools in Westchester and Southern Putnam counties,...
