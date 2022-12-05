ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices continue to fall, down 30 cents from 3 weeks ago

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices have continued to fall across Florida, dropping 11 cents per gallon last week, and 30 cents in the past three weeks, according to AAA.

On Sunday, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Sunshine State was $3.28 per gallon, the lowest daily average price since the gas tax holiday was in effect in October, the auto club reported.

“Florida gas prices have plunged 30 cents in the past three weeks, due to low oil prices and strong gasoline supplies,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “The downward momentum should continue this week. Unless fundamentals change, the state average could drift below $3.20 per gallon by next weekend.”

According to AAA, oil prices have continued to fall amid concerns about COVID-19 lockdowns in China and whether they’ll reduce the country’s demand for oil.

On Sunday, the most expensive metro markets in Florida were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Gainesville ($3.45) and Naples ($3.41). The least expensive were Pensacola ($3.01), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02) and Panama City ($3.02).

As of this writing, the average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.250 per gallon. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it’s $3.272 per gallon. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it is $3.322. The average gas price in Sebring is $3.333.

