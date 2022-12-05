Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled 'Accidental' Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old Son
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York City
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughter
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut
Branford Donors Provide $10,000 for 3rd Annual Holiday Gift Card Program
For a third year, $10,000 will help spread holiday cheer in the form of 500 $20 gift cards to local businesses; to be used by residents in need just in time for Christmas. The cards will be provided thanks to a grassroots effort started by a local attorney and supported by local donors, merchants and continued assistance from Branford's Parthenon Diner Restaurant.
Ukrainian Family, Fallen Police Officer Honored at Tree Lighting
Emotions were high at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on the Town Green on Dec. 4, as members and friends of the North Haven community gathered in large numbers to ring in the holiday season. First Selectman Michael Freda led the event from the gazebo on the far end of...
Wreaths Across America Comes to Old Saybrook Dec. 17
Old Saybrook will once again honor the town's veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17. This time, however, the town is joining the national day with a wreath-laying ceremony of its own. Founded in Maine in the early '90s, Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization...
Urgently Need Volunteers
Thank you for your tremendous support and generosity in purchasing wreaths for 'National Wreaths Across America Day' in Old Saybrook on Saturday, Dec. 17. Because of your generous donations, we have purchased over 751 wreaths to remember and honor our local veterans! All purchased wreaths over 700 go towards 2023!
Thank You to All
To honor military veterans, as well as to support the Guilford Meals on Wheels program, Guilford Interfaith Volunteers (GIV) hosted the 21st Annual Patriotic Dinner on Veterans Day. Over 150 guests gathered at the Guilford Community Center for the event after a two-year break. Thank you to all who supported...
Songs of Christmas Past Come to Chester Meeting House
The Chester Meeting House will be filled with the sounds of Gregorian chants and Waes Hael caroling when the Cantica Nativitatis music event comes to town on Friday, Dec. 16. The event is sponsored by the Chester Public Library as a family-fun event in celebration of the holiday season. “When...
Robin Ely: Caring for the Matters of the Mind
They say necessity is the mother of all invention and often a great idea is a simple one. Dr. Robin Ely spent decades as a nurse and administrator when her idea for a senior daycare and dementia care facility developed into reality. Robin, who has made several presentations at the...
Denise Marie Crimm
Denise Marie Crimm, age 70, of Old Saybrook passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving son and daughter on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Crimm who predeceased her on April 14, 2017. She was born in Hartford the daughter of the late Lorenzo D. Lavallee and Edith H. Pashby.
Eleanor Provasoli
Eleanor “Ellie” Provasoli died peacefully at her home in North Haven, on Nov. 28 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Louise Bango; her brother Joseph Bango; and her husband and the love of her life Anthony “Tony” Provasoli.
Steve Rowe: The Cutting Edge
Steve Rowe’s varied career includes stints as the manager of a camera shop, a wedding photographer, a deliveryman for a linen company, a personal trainer, and an Essex Steam Train employee. Now you can find him on weekends at the farmers’ market at The Dudley Farm in Guilford. He is not only the market manager, but he is also a vendor of hand-carved utensils and a knife sharpener.
School Board Launches Survey to Assist Search for Branford’s Next Superintendent
The Branford Public Schools Board of Education values the voice of its community and invites you to help shape its search for our next Superintendent. All educational partners including parents, community leaders, employees and students may share their thoughts in one of several upcoming community input forums or through an online survey (click here for the English version or click here for the Spanish version).
Wilfred G. Mango, Jr.
Wilfred G. “Bill” Mango, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Madison, on Nov. 29 with his loving wife Charlene and his children by his side. Bill was born on July 11, 1940, in Weehawken, New Jersey to Wilfred G. and Mildred Holberg Mango. He attended...
Charles R. Morrissey, Sr.
Charles R. “Charlie” Morrissey, Sr., 79, of Groton, formerly of Shawmut Avenue, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London. He was the beloved husband of Janice Hall Morrissey for nearly 58 years. Charles was born in New Haven, on Feb. 19, 1943 and was the son of the late Charles J. and Anne Dwyer Morrissey.
Barbara Claire Whiton
Barbara Claire Whiton, 74, longtime resident of Guilford, and most recently of New Haven, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 28. Barbara was born in Norwalk, on April 9, 1948, daughter of the late Augustus Sherrill Whiton Jr. and Anna Jean (Overman) Whiton. She was the beloved sister of Paul Whiton of Rockland, Maine; Michael Whiton of Bainbridge Island, Washington; Geoffrey Whiton of Montrose, Colorado ; Linda Whiton of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Margaret Tilton of Toccoa, Georgia. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews: Sarah, Ember, Moriah, Grace, Jordan, Madeline, Jason, Daniel, and Kevin.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr.
Burton E. Chapman, Jr., 83, of Laurel Drive in Old Lyme, formerly of Old Saybrook passed after a brief illness on Dec. 1 at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Burton was born in Middletown on May 12, 1939. Burton was predeceased by is wife Diane J Chapman; his father Burton E. Chapman; and his mother Eunice M. (Jakobe) Chapman.
Nigel Daw
Nigel Daw of Branford died Nov. 3 at the age of 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Nigel was a pioneer in visual neurophysiology and author, as well as a true gentleman and loving husband, father and grandfather. Born and educated in the UK, he came to America, as an associate scientist at Polaroid to study color vision; and then went on to get his PhD in Biophysics at Johns Hopkins University. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard and with ongoing research at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, he joined the faculty at Washington University in St. Louis, becoming Acting Chairman in Physiology, then in Neurobiology. After 23 years, he moved to Branford, to take a position at Yale, serving as Professor and Research Director in Ophthalmology and Visual Science, and Professor in Neurobiology until he retired. He received the 1994 Friedenwald Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology for his many contributions to the field, and wrote the widely used textbook, Visual Development, as well as a book for a more general audience, How Vision Works.
NB Council Updated on Building Projects, Cosgrove Shelter
North Branford’s Town Council received updates at is Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting regarding progress on the town’s building projects for North Branford High School (NBHS) and the new police facility, as well as some news about the removal of an illuminated insignia sign at North Branford Intermediate School (NBIS).
Henry Gettenberg
On Nov. 4, Henry Gettenberg of Madison, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and best friends. Henry was the oldest child of Eisig and Marietta Gettenberg born April 19, 1949, in Modena, Italy. In 1951, his family immigrated to the United States and resided in Brooklyn, New York. On the streets of Brooklyn, Henry found a love of stick ball, the New York Yankees, and music of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
In Case You Missed It
On Oct. 28, No Left Turn in Education Guilford put on a video presentation entitled “Just the Facts: School Safety and Parental Rights” at the Guilford Community Center. In case you missed it, you can watch both the parental rights and school safety videos on YouTube by visiting youtube.com and searching for Guilford Connecticut Parental Rights and/or Guilford Connecticut School Safety. Both are shocking and worth watching for anyone concerned about parental rights and safety in Guilford Public Schools (GPS).
Encore!
Madison A Better Chance held its Holiday Concert 2022 at the First Congregational Church on Dec. 4. Daniel Hand High School’s contemporary acapella choir ENCORE were among the performers.
