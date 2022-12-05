Beginning in January, Nebraska will have a new governor as Governor Pete Ricketts term will have ended. Governor-elect Jim Pillen will then step into the position. Brenda Masek, the president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Association says cattle producers are looking forward to working with the new governor. The Nebraska Cattlemen Association are finishing with their state annual meeting and conference in Kearney. Masek says cattle producers are anxious to see what the new unicameral legislature will hold with the new people that have been elected. Masek says it is vitally important that cattle producers form a good working relationship with those legislators from the urban areas of Omaha and Lincoln and other large communities to educate them about the importance of rural issues, and how they relate to the state’s economy.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO