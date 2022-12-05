Read full article on original website
SD Legislators Get Budget Details
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem released her 2024 budget proposal this week. It calls for spending just over seven billion dollars, with hundreds of millions of dollars in one-time projects. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says they will soon start on the details….. Hunhoff...
SD Governor Kristi Noem Proposes 2024 Budget
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out an ambitious budget plan to state lawmakers Tuesday. She will ask legislators to cut the state sales tax on food during the session because they have the dollars to do it…. Noem says the projections show sales taxes continuing to grow…..
Digging Through the Budget Details
South Dakota legislators listened Tuesday as Governor Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans for fiscal year 2024. The plan calls for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on schools, state employees and prisons. District 18 Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says it’s a continuation of spending plans over the...
Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association Looks Forward to Working with New Governor
Beginning in January, Nebraska will have a new governor as Governor Pete Ricketts term will have ended. Governor-elect Jim Pillen will then step into the position. Brenda Masek, the president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Association says cattle producers are looking forward to working with the new governor. The Nebraska Cattlemen Association are finishing with their state annual meeting and conference in Kearney. Masek says cattle producers are anxious to see what the new unicameral legislature will hold with the new people that have been elected. Masek says it is vitally important that cattle producers form a good working relationship with those legislators from the urban areas of Omaha and Lincoln and other large communities to educate them about the importance of rural issues, and how they relate to the state’s economy.
Nebraska Cattlemen Association Talk About Continued Dry Conditions
The hot topic of discussion at this year’s Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association’s annual meeting and convention are the dry conditions. According to Nebraska Cattlemen’s president, Brenda Masek, cattle producers are concerned. She says for some cow-calf operators within the Sandhills of Nebraska, 2023 will be the third consecutive year for the expanding drought.
Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
Iowa Farm Bureau Honors Joel DeJong with “Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award”
The Iowa Farm Bureau presented its highest community honor to retired Iowa State University extension crops specialist Joel DeJong. On Wednesday during the Iowa Farm Bureau’s annual meeting’s general session, DeJong was presented the “Distinguished Service to Agriculture” award. Prior to his announced retirement that happened in late August, DeJong had been involved with extension for 40 years, with the last 30 years serving farmers in northwest Iowa. Woodbury County Farm Bureau submitted the nomination for DeJong’s honor. He says he was somewhat surprised about the honor.
Technology Driving Utility Companies
Utility providers will have to evolve into technology driven companies to control rates and expand services. Brian Bird will become the next C.E.O. of Northwestern Energy in January….. Bird says cost of providing and expanding services will continue to rise….. Northwestern serves over seven hundred fifty thousand gas...
SD Students Recovering from Pandemic Learning Gap
Academic test scores for South Dakota kids fell due to the pandemic, but not as far as other states. That was the message to the legislatures Government Operations and Audit Committee this week. Education Department Deputy Secretary Mary Stadick-Smith says fourth and eighth graders were tested….. Stadick-Smith says they...
