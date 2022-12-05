ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomes says he’s fine after hurting foot vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio. — It was tough day for the Kansas City Chiefs in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After being sacked with just over four minutes left in the 4th quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen limping on his way to the sideline.

According to head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs signal-caller hurt his foot, but he will be okay. The injury occurred at a crucial point in the game with the Chiefs down by three points.

The Chiefs would opt to kick a 55-yard field goal instead of going it for on 4th and 7. Butker would miss the field goal. Reid said the injury had no effect on his decision to kick.

Mahomes downplayed the injury, saying he will be fine.

The Chiefs would lose to the Bengals 27-24.

They will now head to Denver to face the Broncos as they look to win their 14th straight against their division rival next Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

