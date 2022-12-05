ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Officer Involved Shooting in Mount Pleasant under Investigation

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Mt. Pleasant) A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on critical incident leave pending an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Mainstreet for a male being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window. He exited the home through the bathroom window; while attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon, and an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the right arm.

The DCI is investigating the incident. The names of the subject and officer were not released pending the continued investigation.

