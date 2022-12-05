Read full article on original website
How NC electrical grid attack impacts Lowcountry & what solutions officials are providing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The lights are still off for some people in a North Carolina County after an attack on a power grid, and many are wondering how this could affect the safety of grids here in the Lowcountry. ABC News 4 talked with local energy companies and...
The Weekend Rundown: Events happening across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, Kris Kaylin of Z-93 Jamz sat down with ABC News 4 to share a variety of events happening this weekend. Presented by: Omicron Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When: Saturday December 10th. Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Price:...
Light the World Giving Machine coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A vending machine filled with charitable opportunities is coming to downtown Charleston this holiday season. The Light the World Giving Machine gives people the opportunity to provide for people in their local community or people halfway across the world, whether it be buying a goat for a family in Africa, an acre of sweet potatoes for a family in Asia, or a seven-day bus pass for a neighbor in search of a new job opportunity.
5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
Patriots Point to hold Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service on anniversary of attack
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor those killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. aboard the USS Yorktown. It will focus on honoring the 25 known South Carolinians who died...
Goose Creek man killed in motorcycle crash on I-26 EB by Aviation Avenue, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed after crashing on I-26 Eastbound by Aviation Avenue around 5:43 a.m. on Thursday. Thursday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Paul Kline, 43, of Goose Creek. SCHP reported a motorcycle and...
Alex Murdaugh appears in Colleton County courtroom for pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh and his defense team are in Walterboro for a motions hearing ahead of the murder trial scheduled for January. Watch in the media player below, on Facebook or on Twitter.
New CCSO deputy is former Jefferson Award Winner & childhood brain cancer survivor
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy in town!. Former Jefferson Award winner and childhood brain cancer survivor Nick Price graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy. Price is now a deputy with Charleston County Sherriff's Office. “I am energized and amazed by...
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Savannah Hwy in Ravenel
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Savannah Highway in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a man on a motorcycle was traveling north in the median...
Survivor of Smoaks house explosion's recovery going 'incredibly well,' family says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — "Dad, you're still here, and we are going to make it through this." That's the only way to describe Israel Jenkins's survival. The 76-year-old man walked away with injuries after his home in Colleton County exploded Monday night. His recovery continues, but his children...
MUSC names new dean and vice president of Medical Affairs for the College of Medicine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, the MUSC Board of Trustees voted to approve Terrence E. “Terry” Steyer, M.D., MUSC Department of Family Medicine chair, as the new dean and vice president of Medical Affairs for the College of Medicine. Steyer has served as interim dean of the college since April 2022.
Walterboro man overcomes 1-in-a-million odds to win $150k Powerball prize
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Walterboro is $150,000 richer after matching all but one number to the $1 billion Powerball jackpot winning numbers on Oct. 31. The man matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number (13 - 19 - 36 - 39 - 59 and PB: 13), meaning he initially won $50,000.
'Righteous Gemstones' set pops up at El Molino Supermarket in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The HBO show "The Righteous Gemstones" was seen filming Wednesday morning in West Ashley. The crew was set up outside El Molino Supermarket on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. The show is currently filming for Season 3. An elaborate set included crashed cars, debris and rubble...
Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
'It feels great to be that representation' CCSD program looks to diversify workforce
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — "It honestly feels great to be that representation in the school with the kids, and for the kids," said Sayvon Lee, a 4th-grade teacher at WB Goodwin Elementary school, and member of Men of Charleston teach. Creating a more diverse teacher workforce. That is the...
Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
Paperwork issue, or illegal? Confusion continues over BCSD Superintendent certifications
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — We’re continuing our investigation into how Dr. Anthony Dixon can lead the Berkeley County School District as superintendent when he doesn't have a necessary certification. It's simply not on file with the state. But is this just a paperwork issue, or as one...
Mt. Pleasant moms open clothing store during pandemic, still give back to community
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Starting a business can be a challenge for anyone, but how about revamping your business and opening up a shop during the pandemic?. That’s exactly what three Mount Pleasant moms did, and yet they still manage to put their families first and give back to the community.
Is Dr. Anthony Dixon certified to be superintendent of Berkeley County School District?
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There are questions about whether or not Dr. Anthony Dixon, the new superintendent of Berkeley County School District, is certified by the state to do that job. According to the State Department of Education website, Dixon has two certifications for leadership professionals. One for...
Trailer containing $10k merchandise stolen from Verde parking lot, MPPD says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police reported a trailer was stolen from the Verde parking lot located at 730 Coleman Boulevard. Police said the manager of the store said the trailer was stolen between Nov. 27. and Dec. 3. MPPD reported the manager said the trailer was...
