Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

The Weekend Rundown: Events happening across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, Kris Kaylin of Z-93 Jamz sat down with ABC News 4 to share a variety of events happening this weekend. Presented by: Omicron Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When: Saturday December 10th. Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Price:...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Light the World Giving Machine coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A vending machine filled with charitable opportunities is coming to downtown Charleston this holiday season. The Light the World Giving Machine gives people the opportunity to provide for people in their local community or people halfway across the world, whether it be buying a goat for a family in Africa, an acre of sweet potatoes for a family in Asia, or a seven-day bus pass for a neighbor in search of a new job opportunity.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Savannah Hwy in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Savannah Highway in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a man on a motorcycle was traveling north in the median...
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

Walterboro man overcomes 1-in-a-million odds to win $150k Powerball prize

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Walterboro is $150,000 richer after matching all but one number to the $1 billion Powerball jackpot winning numbers on Oct. 31. The man matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number (13 - 19 - 36 - 39 - 59 and PB: 13), meaning he initially won $50,000.
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
CHARLESTON, SC

