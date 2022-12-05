Stretch of Miami Gardens road near casino and stadium reopens following fatal crash

A passenger is dead and a driver is hospitalized following an early morning rollover crash in Miami Gardens Monday, police said.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street, which is near Calder Casino and Hard Rock Stadium. A stretch of the road was closed and later reopened around noon.

A driver in a blue Subaru was speeding north on 27th Avenue, just north of 207th Street, when it collided with a white, medical transport van, Miami Gardens police said. The force of the crash caused the van to roll over onto its side.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rescued the van’s trapped driver and passenger. The driver was taken to the hospital. The passenger died on the road from their injuries.

No other information was immediately available

Miami Herald staff writer Omar Rodríguez Ortiz contributed to this report.