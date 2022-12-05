ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Axios

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden's desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill codifying federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriage, sending it to President Biden's desk for his signature. Why it matters: The passage of the Respect for Marriage Act marks Congress' first successful legislative response to Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court decision earlier this year that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Salon

Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed

The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
The Comeback

Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision

On Thursday morning, the world got some huge news as WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released from a Russian penal colony after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. The United States secured Griner’s release with a prisoner swap that sent Griner home in return for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent Read more... The post Horrible Donald Trump detail revealed in Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Axios

Some House Republicans may flip to "yes" on marriage equality vote

Legislation codifying federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriage could be on track to garner more Republican support than it got in a broad bipartisan vote over the summer, Axios has learned. Driving the news: The House is scheduled to vote Thursday to send the legislation to President Biden's desk,...
Axios

"Trump would prevail": Dems alarmed by 2024 bipartisan spoilers

Democrats are trying to stop outside groups from forming a bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024, warning voters that the effort is political malpractice. Why it matters: A third party could hand the presidency to Donald Trump, warns a new report from Third Way, shared first with Axios. The report details...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Marjorie Taylor Greene's MAGA power play

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is making a new play for influence, becoming a surprising yet crucial defender of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Why it matters: Greene has a playbook to follow from another bombastic outsider who climbed the ranks within the House GOP, moving from a fringe conservative to a key party player who now serves in leadership — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
Axios

COVID could be DeSantis' secret weapon in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — should he run for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination — has an opening to attack former President Trump's COVID response from the right. The big picture: The federal COVID response has become a red-meat issue for the party's base, and DeSantis' 2020 actions are much more aligned with the GOP's tone today.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Rep. Gosar deletes tweet backing Trump's call to "terminate" parts of Constitution

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday posted, then deleted, a tweet stating he supported former President Trump's call to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over baseless claims of election fraud. Why it matters: The tweet, which included a screenshot of Trump's original social media post calling for termination of...
Axios

Sam Bankman-Fried ignores Senate request, setting up subpoena

Sam Bankman-Fried missed a Thursday evening deadline for responding to a Senate Banking Committee request that he testify at an upcoming hearing, setting up the possibility of a subpoena. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has given a slew of media interviews since FTX collapsed, but hasn't yet spoken under penalty of...
Axios

Right-wing demand list further complicates McCarthy's speaker bid

A group of seven current and incoming right-wing House Republicans who have not yet taken public positions on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for speaker on Thursday released a list of demands for GOP leadership. Why it matters: The list includes at least one item that's likely to...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Why Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to leave the Democratic Party was long in the making, but she waited until after the midterms to avoid interfering in ongoing races, sources familiar with her move tell Axios. Why it matters: Sinema has long been seen as a renegade in her party — and...
Axios

Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before House committee next Tuesday

Sam Bankman-Fried will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services next Tuesday as part of the panel's investigation into FTX's collapse. Why it matters: Bankman-Fried has embarked on a wide-ranging media tour after the company filed for bankruptcy but hasn't testified under oath. The former CEO missed a separate...
Axios

First look: Jon Karl's new Trump book

Jonathan Karl of ABC News — after writing two bestselling books on the Trump presidency — will be out in fall 2023 with Volume III, focusing on the aftermath of Jan. 6 and the future of the Republican Party. Driving the news: Karl tells Axios he'll trace Trump's...
Axios

The three Democrats who want their party's top spot on House Oversight

A three-way race is brewing for the top Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee, which will play a crucial role in fending off investigations when the GOP takes the majority next month. Why it matters: "Failing to meet this moment with the right personnel in leadership roles would be...
Axios

