Warning Comes After an Investigation Into Fake Vape Factories by ELFBAR

Since the launch of counterfeiting action by ELFBAR in June 2021, it has cracked down on more than 120 counterfeit production and sales targets, including factories, warehouses, logistics, and foreign trade companies, seizure of more than 2 million finished counterfeit ELFBAR products, millions of packaging boxes, anti-counterfeit codes, semi-finished vaping pipes and other accessories.

Victor Xiao, the Chief Executive of ELFBAR, said: “Consumers would be horrified if they saw the conditions in which these products are made and quite rightly so. The criminals behind these counterfeit products care nothing about product safety or the health of consumers and they cut every corner possible to maximize their profits.”

He added: “Retailers are opening themselves up to substantial risks by handling these products and must avoid them at all costs. Because these products have not undergone any safety checks or official testing there is no way of knowing what health risks they cause and our fear is that they could be extremely dangerous.”

ELFBAR is clamping down hard on the illegal vape market and is building up an intelligence dossier on fake products as the counterfeiters get smarter and more efficient. While ELFBAR works hard to stop the fraudsters at source it realizes that it is impossible to stop all the fakes from getting through and is now warning retailers that they are the last line of defence to protect consumers.

As part of its fight against fake vapes, ELFBAR is embarking on a campaign to educate retailers and consumers about the threat posed by counterfeit producers. During the campaign, ELFBAR has posted a video to demonstrate its real manufacturing process, which indicates how they control the quality of products and avoid purchasing the counterfeits through scanning their anti-counterfeiting identification QR code.

The fight by ELFBAR against unauthorized and counterfeit devices is a long-term commitment to quality and service. In the statement of ELFBAR, it said: “As a responsible brand, it is our responsibility to fight against the counterfeit factory anywhere in the world and provide our customers with the best quality products. Please scan the QR code on the ELFBAR package before you open it. If you find any suspected counterfeit products, please contact us by email at legal@elfbar.com.”

