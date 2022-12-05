LegalShield Names Warren Schlichting as Chief Executive Officer

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

LegalShield, the world’s largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services, announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has named Warren Schlichting as Chief Executive Officer.

Schlichting is a seasoned executive with significant experience fueling growth and profitability for a range of companies. Most recently, Schlichting served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Poly, formerly Plantronics and Polycom, where he oversaw product and services business units, product and alliance marketing, corporate strategy, and business development.

Prior to Poly, Schlichting served as President of Sling TV and Executive Vice President of DISH Programming and Media Sales at DISH Network Corporation. Schlichting revamped the Sling TV app, improved targeted marketing strategies, and grew ad sales all as part of a successful effort to grow subscribers and reach profitability.

“Warren is joining the PPLSI family at such a transformative time. His diverse and impressive background makes him the perfect leader to take the organization, products, and services to the next level,” said Stefan Pepe, LegalShield board member and interim CEO.

In addition to expanding financial and operational goals, Schlichting will support and advance the company’s brand and marketing efforts, product technology and enhancements, philanthropy, and social responsibility, and continue to foster and celebrate a people-first work culture among LegalShield’s more than 700 employees.

“As the needs of our consumers continue to evolve, I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute and build momentum at LegalShield,” said Schlichting. “I could not be more excited to collaborate with the talented and inspiring employees, as well as our provider attorneys, associates, and business partners.”

Schlichting graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Economics and currently resides in Denver. He serves on a number of boards and is active within the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver.

About PPLSI

A champion of equal access to justice and security, PPLSI has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with the tools and services needed to live a just and secure life for 50 years. Under PPLSI, our consumer brand, LegalShield, is disrupting the legal services industry by giving everyone the resources and tools to affordably find their justice. We are transforming the traditional way of receiving legal guidance and services and providing qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms in the palm of your hands. Our security brand, IDShield, specializes in privacy and reputation management and protects your online data and information. To learn more about PPLSI and our brands and products that currently improve and empower 4.5 million individuals and 140,000 businesses across North America, visit PPLSI.com, LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.

