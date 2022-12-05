Read full article on original website
The Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington D.C. – (With Photos)
Welcome to Washington D.C., home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. Whether you are looking for an upscale brunch experience with your friends or family, or whether you want to go back in time and get breakfast at a timeless diner, we’ve got them all.
Festive Restaurants for Christmas Eve Dining Around DC
All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) is a prime time to dine out around DC—whether you’re looking for a festive brunch, blowout dinner, or a casual place to gather with family and friends. If you’re looking for a seafood indulgence for Christmas Eve, see our guide to Feasts of the Seven Fishes around town.
9 Fun Food Events Around DC
Michelin-starred Union Market restaurant Elcielo will bring Caribbean cocktails and Colombian street food to La Cosecha’s Galería (1280 Fourth St., NE) until Saturday, December 24. During its El Caribeño pop-up, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at select times, $20 will get you a drink and a snack. Check the calendar at La Cosecha for more details.
Italian American restaurant opens at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
A popular Washington, D.C. Italian American restaurant will expand its operations into Montgomery County. Caruso’s Grocery started in May 2021 in Capital Hill and will now expand the business to Maryland with a location at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. The Italian American is a collaboration by chef Matt Adler and Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder.
Friday Question of the Day – Biggest Restaurant/Retail Loss of the year? Since the pandemic?
December is a time of great joy with holiday activities and decorations but it is also a time of great sadness as we look back on all the businesses that have closed throughout the year. What closure this year or since the pandemic started has hit you hardest?. Capitol Hill,...
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/8-12/11: Step Afrika!’s Holiday Show, Kennedy Center Holiday Market, and Wicked
You can stay warm indoors and enjoy a lively step show or embrace the sweater weather outdoors at a holiday pop-up market. Whichever you choose, you’re bound to have a great time. Best Things to Do This Weekend. Step Afrika!’s “Magical Musical Holiday Step Show.” You don’t want to...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
The French “Rockstar Chef” Opens a Glam Firelit Brasserie in Georgetown
After nearly four years in the making, modern brasserie L’Avant-Garde is open in Georgetown. The 59-seat dining room, outfitted with a wood-burning fireplace, is helmed by French chef and television personality Gilles Epié (a.k.a. “The Rockstar Chef”) and creative director Fady Saba, who’s also behind adjoining cocktail haunt L’Annexe. The duo say they want to buck the brasserie stereotype of uniform dishes such as escargots and onion soup, and give diners a taste of what they’d find in Paris.
Where to See Beautiful, Towering Christmas Trees Around DC
Rejoice! The holidays are near! DC may not have skyscrapers, but it does have elaborate Christmas trees that reach for the stars. Here’s a look at some of the prettiest trees in the city:. 900 F St., NW. Jewelry designer Alexis Bittar had a hand in decorating this Penn...
Wher Are The Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether you're looking for a place to have brunch with family, a date, or an intimate dinner, there are plenty of great brunch spots in Maryland to choose from. La Malinche in Silver Spring. Whether you are looking for a...
All Hail Tiny Timber, the Short King of Christmas in DC
There are plenty of over-the-top, towering Christmas trees in DC. But this year’s belle of the Yuletide ball is more of a Cinderella story: Get to know Tiny Timber, the squat tree in Columbia Heights Civic Plaza. Small and currently undecorated, the arbor has grabbed the attention of Washingtonians curious about the somewhat-forlorn tree.
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags
WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
Don't miss these Christmas lights in the D.C. area
The District loves the holiday season. Here are some dazzling light displays to enjoy. 💡 Enchant: The massive light maze at Nats Park is a great place for a family outing. Enjoy dozens of food and specialty vendors, ice skating, and photo ops with Santa.Dates: Open most days now through Jan. 1. Cost: The four-person family package costs $93, and an adult ticket is $35. Ice skating is an additional cost.Address: Nationals Park, 1500 S. Capitol St. SE The Enchant light maze. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios💡 PG County’s Festival of Lights: This display is designed to be viewed from a vehicle, so it’s...
Where to Watch the Nutcracker Ballet Around DC in 2022
Several area dance companies are staging versions of The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s two-act holiday ballet. Here’s where to catch Clara and the sugar plum fairies this year. Warner Theatre (513 13th St., NW) Septime Weber, the former artistic director of this DC dance company, sets his version. in Georgetown,...
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location, floors and lobby, obviously
This rental is located at 829 Quincy Street, NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,965 / 1br – 756ft2 – Gorgeous 1 bed / 1 bath! 756 Sq Ft! Must see! (Washington – Seconds to Petworth Metro) Paramount. Located at: 829 Quincy Street, NW Washington,...
Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town
(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
Celebrity Sightings in This Town
Thanks to Matt Urquijo for sharing: “LIZ TRUSS SIGHTING IN DC. Citizen M on Capitol Hill. I wonder why she’s here?”. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book Club – Tea Dragon Society – December 9th”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. “Dear PoPville, The Bushwick Book Club (and it’s...
Marriott agrees to partially reopen Woodmont parking garage
Marriott has agreed to partially reopen part of a public parking garage on Woodmont Avenue, after it had paid the county for months as the hotel’s international headquarters were being constructed and employees began to work there. County officials recently announced that “under a pilot project, the public again...
