Basaloco officially took office on 7 December, at a swearing-in ceremony that was witnessed by the organisation’s director Adriano Marques Ho. During the ceremony, Ho said that the Gaming Inspection Department was an “essential unit”, adding that he hoped Basaloco would carry out his duties “faithfully”. Ho also said that he hoped Basaloco would be “efficient” in carrying out the rules outlined in Macau’s new gaming laws, as well as create a cohesive work team in the office.

18 HOURS AGO