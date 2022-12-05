Read full article on original website
Macau 2022 GGR running under a third of government estimate
This story originally appeared on Inside Asian Gaming, Clarion Gaming’s lead Asian media partner. Sometimes I’m criticized for being verbose, so I’ll keep this analysis succinct. The Macau government’s estimate for Macau GGR for the 2022 calendar year was MOP$130bn. Remember that number. Earlier today, the...
Macau regulator appoints new head of gaming inspection department
Basaloco officially took office on 7 December, at a swearing-in ceremony that was witnessed by the organisation’s director Adriano Marques Ho. During the ceremony, Ho said that the Gaming Inspection Department was an “essential unit”, adding that he hoped Basaloco would carry out his duties “faithfully”. Ho also said that he hoped Basaloco would be “efficient” in carrying out the rules outlined in Macau’s new gaming laws, as well as create a cohesive work team in the office.
