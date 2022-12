Thoughts, ruminations, and somewhat sensical opinions from Ben Kolodzinski on the departure of Jeff Brohm. I am hoping that this article isn’t catching any of you fair readers off guard, because -[SPOILER ALERT]- Purdue University head football coach, Jeff Brohm has foregone the remainder of his contract in West Lafayette, to return home to Louisville.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO