Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot build: best feats, weapons, and curios for preachers

In the face of the hordes of mutants and other nightmarish enemies that charge towards you in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a firm faith is an important pillar of support – the Zealot, one of the four playable classes the game offers, certainly brings that to the table. However, besides trusting in the God-Emperor, you’ll have to rely on a set of geats, weapons and curios to survive the grim darkness of the 41st millennium.

The best Zealot build in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will show you how to equip yourself to brave the dangers wrought against you.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot: Best Feats

Each class gains access to a new trifecta of talents at levels 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30. You may freely select one talent from each – a selection that is not permanent and can be changed at any time. For the Zealot, the following talents are recommended:

Level 5 – (3) Enemies Within, Enemies Without : 7.5 percent of toughness regenerates when you are less than eight meters from an enemy.

: 7.5 percent of toughness regenerates when you are less than eight meters from an enemy. Level 10 – (2) Punishment : Hits against three or more targets deal ten percent more damage for five seconds; effect stacks up to three times.

: Hits against three or more targets deal ten percent more damage for five seconds; effect stacks up to three times. Level 15 – (2) Benediction : You and all allies within cohesion range take 15 percent less damage to toughness.

: You and all allies within cohesion range take 15 percent less damage to toughness. Level 20 – (2) Thy Wrath be Swift : Melee attacks can no longer stun you. If you take damage, you are 30 percent faster for two seconds.

: Melee attacks can no longer stun you. If you take damage, you are 30 percent faster for two seconds. Level 25 – (3) Honour the Martyr : Doubles the possible stacks of your Martyrdom ability from three to six.

: Doubles the possible stacks of your Martyrdom ability from three to six. Level 30 – (3) Purge the Wicked: Chastise the Wicked, your class ability, can be used twice before you need to gather energy again.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot: How to play

The fanatical Zealot is the God Emperor’s Swiss Army Knife: they have a wide range of melee and ranged options, making the class more flexible than Veterans and Ogryn. When in doubt, however, the Zealot is best off in melee, as their abilities have the most utility in the midst of the fray.

As a hybrid DPS and tank character, you can fill both roles and should adjust your playstyle based on the composition of your party: If you have one or more Ogryn with you, you should dish out as much damage as possible in their wake. If you have to play more in the tank role, you should protect the Veterans in the group so they can do their job in ranged combat.

If you play with people you know, you could even coordinate with fellow Zealots and Ogryn and play deadly builds based on the Bleed status effect. If everyone brings the ability to the table to cause bleeding, you can create some bloody good synergy.

For starters, however, you won’t go wrong if you stay close to the team and simply do your holy work in Melee combat.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot: Best Weapons

Heavy weapons are the Zealot’s bread and butter, so grab yourself a Thunder Hammer, Eviscerator, or Chain Axe and get mauling, slicing, and hacking. These aren’t the fastest killing tools in the Imperial arsenal, however, which makes them a bit challenging for beginners. A simple Combat Blade will suffice for the start until you get the hang of it.

When it comes to ranged combat, the choice comes down to your taste, so feel free to experiment with the great variety of weapons the game has on offer. Boltguns and Auto Pistols are a good way to round out your kit, though the Flamer is a particularly fun and atmospheric option for purging some mutants.

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Zealot: Best Curios

Your Curios should support the recharge of your class ability as much as possible, as this significantly improves your survivability and damage output in close combat. For the same purpose, boosting toughness is a great idea for the Zealot class.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.