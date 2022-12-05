ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

United Airlines CEO Admits That Business Travel Has Plateaued

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has admitted that business travel has plateaued, which points to either a looming recession or a fundamental change in the way businesses think about travel. United Airlines CEO: Business Travel Has PlateauedPlateaued. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Kirby discussed the state of air travel as...
Great News! Use Air Canada Miles to Book Emirates Awards!

The day has come! You can now use Air Canada miles to book Emirates awards! And, soon, you can even book First Class. But, it isn’t all good news…. This was a moment I have been waiting for for a while now and it is here – you can now use Air Canada miles (from the Aeroplan program) to book awards on Emirates, even in first class! This is great news for several reasons. Let’s break it down.
British Airways Reduces Redemption Surcharges….For More Miles

I really got my hopes up reading headlines yesterday that British Airways had massively dropped redemption surcharges on award tickets. In once sense, it is true, but it will cost your more Avios in what can better be described as an extended cash + points redemption option. Nevertheless, that’s still good news.
I Had To Show My ID & Boarding Pass. What Is This, 2017?

It’s hard to realize the changes at the TSA Security checkpoint over the last several years. Even more so because for part of that time, most people weren’t traveling. Now that we’re back in the air again, we’ve settled into our travel routines. For me, that means starting trips from Orlando airport (MCO). I have my favorite off-site parking lot and know exactly how much time it will take to get to the airport and through the security line. There’s hardly for us a wait at MCO because we have both CLEAR and TSA PreCheck. And while this combination might not help much at some airports, like Atlanta, this is a huge timesaver in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
