Cardano (ADA) is among the many cryptocurrencies that are currently facing a hard time in the crypto market. The coin has lost a considerable chunk of its value and has failed to recover properly. Coupled with factors such as investors losing trust in investing in cryptos, ADA has been unable to get back up on its feet. However, there were instances where crypto showed signs of being back on track, but these instances did not last long.

1 DAY AGO