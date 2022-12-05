Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
The Crypto Market Ends the Week in the Green. What Will Happen in the Coming Days?
Since earlier this year, the crypto market has been subject to great trials and tribulations. Many cryptos ended up losing a considerable part of their value and have failed to recover ever since. Factors including the FTX downfall have inevitably resulted in investors losing confidence. Many of them engaged in continuous selling of their holdings.
crypto-economy.com
Weekly News Recap #6
Welcome to a new review of everything that has happened this week with cryptocurrencies, a market that, in tune with its age, is as cyclical as a teenager. With its ups and downs, its sudden changes in behavior and with people influencing it both negatively and positively. The week got...
crypto-economy.com
Aptos (APT) Falls 10%, and Analysts Don’t Think it Can Recover Soon. Is it Time to Sell?
There are multiple ways through which investors can greatly secure their financial freedom. Among them includes the early adoption of a cryptocurrency project. This is something that drove large investor interest in the Aptos project. However, Aptos (APT) is now in freefall. As a direct result, investors and whales have opted for alternatives instead.
crypto-economy.com
Cardano is Still not Recovering. Will ADA be Able to Break the $0.40 Barrier?
Cardano (ADA) is among the many cryptocurrencies that are currently facing a hard time in the crypto market. The coin has lost a considerable chunk of its value and has failed to recover properly. Coupled with factors such as investors losing trust in investing in cryptos, ADA has been unable to get back up on its feet. However, there were instances where crypto showed signs of being back on track, but these instances did not last long.
crypto-economy.com
NFT Trading Volume Continues to Free Fall. Is this the End of the Bubble?
After gaining stupendous momentum, the overall NFT trading volume witnessed a sharp fall as the contagion effects from FTX collapse continue to reverberate across the crypto ecosystem. NFT trading volume slumped more than 17% while the sales count tanked 22.24% month-over-month. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) burst onto the scene a couple...
crypto-economy.com
Binance CEO “CZ” Partners With MasterClass To Teach Crypto and Web3
Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has collaborated with MasterClass, an online education platform, to teach the “crypto-curious” audience about the burgeoning world of cryptocurrencies and Web3. The course will provide participants with the opportunity to learn about blockchain technology, Web3, DeFi, DAOs, and more. The myriad...
crypto-economy.com
Coinbase Urges Users to Convert Their USDT to USDC
In a recent development, Coinbase has asked its users to switch their USDT to USDC. The conversion fees are entirely waived and USDC is classified as a reputable digital dollar. Currently, a stablecoin war is going on in the crypto industry and many exchanges are actually coming forward to assert the dominance of their native stablecoins. Just recently, the popular exchange firm Binance ended its support for USDC. Considering how Binance got rid of USDC, other exchanges have shown an interest in boosting the growth of the stablecoin.
crypto-economy.com
Creditcoin Extends Its Blockchain Consumer Services
Creditcoin can be defined as a foundational L1 blockchain that is specially designed to carry out certain functions. Be it either recording public transactions or creating a public ledger, the blockchain has it covered. Furthermore, ledgers, credit history, and loan performance pave the way to a new generation of credit markets. The platform is working tirelessly to secure capital financing, building a credit history and the trust of millions of people. However, this is based purely on its OpenFi.
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Launches $100M Fund to Revive Crypto Industry
Gate.io, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has unveiled an industry liquidity support fund with an initial commitment of $100 million to help revive the crypto industry. The FTX collapse has battered the cryptocurrency industry with investors steering clear of digital assets, several crypto companies on the brink of bankruptcy and customers losing billion of dollars of funds. Uncertainty prevails as crypto prices continue to decline. The fallout effects from the FTX debacle has reverberated through the entire crypto ecosystem with prominent companies such as BlockFi and Genesis succumbing to the pressure.
crypto-economy.com
FTX Latest Struggle: Hiring a Forensic Team to Look for Lost Money
The Wall Street Journal reported that FTX managers engaged a team led by a former chief accountant for the SEC, AlixPartners, as part of their compliance efforts. As part of the effort to track the millions of dollars that were lost by the failed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX’s new management has hired a team of forensic investigators from AlixPartners, a consulting firm, in order to help track down the missing money.
Comments / 0