Related
wspa.com
Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy dies after 'tragic accident'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 30 years of law enforcement service. Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page. Specific details about his death were not...
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
wspa.com
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate death in Cherokee County
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. On the Town: 12/8 @ 8AM. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Kringle Holiday...
FOX Carolina
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee County, Coroner confirms
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office announced that the body of a woman recently reported missing was found Wednesday night. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said the woman’s body was found in an open field near Piney Knob Drive in Gaffney. Fowler identified...
FOX Carolina
Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Investigation underway after fatal shooting in the Upstate
Greer Police are hoping for help from the public in their investigation of a fatal shooting Tuesday night. A call to 9-1-1- shortly after 8:30, reported “a disturbance” around Turner and Lorla Streets.
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn High School lockout ends
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
FOX Carolina
Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
