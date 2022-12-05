ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Williamson Daily News

Panthers have five chosen for All-State; Marcum named 1st Team defense

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers had a successful season on the gridiron in 2022 finishing with a 6-4 record despite only having one senior on the roster. Several of coach Hady Ford's players were recognized on Wednesday for their play this past season by being chosen to the 2022 Class A All-State Football Team by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies after being hit by train in West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man died after being hit by a train early on Friday. West Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to the Seth area of Boone County after a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a train. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. They say 35-year-old Everett Adkins, of Comfort, […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite

LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
LESAGE, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes all lanes of I-77 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed near Chelyan after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened at the 83.5-mile marker. The crash involved a single tractor-trailer. There is no word yet on any injuries, but medics are on the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
SPURLOCKVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight

BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly

WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
WAVERLY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 23 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy