Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Williamson Daily News
Panthers have five chosen for All-State; Marcum named 1st Team defense
NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers had a successful season on the gridiron in 2022 finishing with a 6-4 record despite only having one senior on the roster. Several of coach Hady Ford's players were recognized on Wednesday for their play this past season by being chosen to the 2022 Class A All-State Football Team by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
Man dies after being hit by train in West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man died after being hit by a train early on Friday. West Virginia State Police say they were dispatched to the Seth area of Boone County after a call regarding a pedestrian being hit by a train. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. They say 35-year-old Everett Adkins, of Comfort, […]
lootpress.com
Hillbilly Hotdogs is a West Virginia favorite
LESAGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For years, the roadside restaurant, Hillbilly Hotdogs, in Cabell County has been serving up some of the best hotdogs around. The over-21-year-old business started by couple Sonny and Sharie Knight in 1999 is still serving up weenies today. The unique restaurant is located inside an...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
Crash closes all lanes of I-77 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed near Chelyan after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened at the 83.5-mile marker. The crash involved a single tractor-trailer. There is no word yet on any injuries, but medics are on the scene.
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight
BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
WTRF
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
Comments / 0