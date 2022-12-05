ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whvoradio.com

Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash

A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car hit a truck, a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Medical issue leads to injury accident

A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash

ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

One injured in Clarksville wreck

One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck

A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Stolen vehicle recovered at Walmart, Kansas woman arrested

A Kansas woman was arrested for felony receiving stolen property Thursday afternoon after she was allegedly found with a stolen car at the Walmart Supercenter. Hopkinsville police received information that an SUV reported stolen out of Kansas was seen at Walmart and officers stopped it in the parking lot. It...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision

An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Randell Salyers was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

KSP Post 2 troopers conduct multiple DUI felony arrests

Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville troopers were kept busy recently with at least three major arrest incidents involving DUI and felonies. As troopers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line, they arrested 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham for DUI and trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine as well as multiple other misdemeanor drug offenses.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash

Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
CROFTON, KY
whopam.com

DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment

The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
