Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
Stolen vehicle recovered at Walmart, Kansas woman arrested
A Kansas woman was arrested for felony receiving stolen property Thursday afternoon after she was allegedly found with a stolen car at the Walmart Supercenter. Hopkinsville police received information that an SUV reported stolen out of Kansas was seen at Walmart and officers stopped it in the parking lot. It...
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove
A man reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
53-Year-Old Donald Hester Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Baker Road, an area between Cedar Hill and Adams Hill, and was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was rushed to the hospital after being ejected from his vehicle in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Randell Salyers was exiting Pennyrile Parkway to go eastbound on Interstate 24 when...
KSP Post 2 troopers conduct multiple DUI felony arrests
Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville troopers were kept busy recently with at least three major arrest incidents involving DUI and felonies. As troopers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on US 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line, they arrested 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham for DUI and trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine as well as multiple other misdemeanor drug offenses.
Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash
Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment
The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
Clarksville man convicted of shooting, killing estranged wife at Fort Campbell military base
The federal jury found 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers guilty of multiple charges related to the 2018 murder of Brittney Niecol Silvers, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell.
