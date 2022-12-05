Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
insideevs.com
Lyric Cycles Presents The Stylish Graffiti Urban Electric Bike
Lyric Cycles is a Canadian e-bike manufacturer that has a thing for stylish, high-performance two-wheelers. Its powerful electric bikes blur the lines between e-bike and electric motorbike, both in terms of performance and price. Up until the launch of its newest model, the brand had two bikes to choose from—the Voodoo and the 305 Ghost. Both of which feature unique styling, and a massive 18,000 watts of juice.
insideevs.com
E-Cells’ New Super Monarch Is A Powerful AWD Electric Bike
Electric bikes and scooters are getting crazier and crazier by the day, so much so that some of their features are borderline excessive. But hey, you know what they say—it’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. Perhaps this is why today's crop of e-bikes are so over-equipped with features.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
insideevs.com
VW To Invest $485M In Home Plant To Build ID.3 Facelift, Electric Crossover
Volkswagen wants to turn its home plant in Wolfsburg, Germany into a production hub for its compact electric offerings. This factory doesn’t currently produce any EVs, but that will change come 2023 once VW starts investing the first tranche of a planned €460-million, or around $485-million, which it plans to complete by 2025.
insideevs.com
Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times
Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
insideevs.com
2022 Best EV: Ford F-150 Lightning Wins InsideEVs.com Star Award
The electric vehicle market continues to transform at a break-neck pace, with automakers from across the globe engaged in a proverbial gold rush for the hearts and minds of not-so-early adopters. As more and more OEMs dive in, the market for battery-electrics is growing more and more diverse. Look no further than this year’s crop of contenders for Best EV.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
insideevs.com
BYD Exec Doesn't Consider Tesla A Rival, But Rather, ICE Cars
BYD is becoming one of the most successful electric car makers in the world, and it just beat Tesla in sales in China for the month of November. However, much like some folks at Tesla have explained in the past, a BYD executive sees gas cars as its biggest competitor, not Tesla.
insideevs.com
Fisker Ronin Four-Door Convertible GT Sports EV Teased Again
Fisker has posted a new rendering showing the Ronin, the model that should become its flagship around the year 2025, with an expected price tag of around $200,000. Had this been the very first shot shared of the model, we genuinely would have been very surprised at the fact that this is, in fact, a four-door convertible vehicle, much like we were when the actual first photo was shared.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
insideevs.com
Watch A GM Cruise Autonomous Chevy Bolt Get Stuck In Traffic Without Anyone Inside
GM’s Cruise self-driving service in San Francisco has been offering driverless rides since June of 2022, and its cars have reportedly covered over half a million miles without a driver at the wheel. But even so, autonomous driving technology isn’t exactly bulletproof and the videos below, captured by Twitter...
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
insideevs.com
GM Launches Its Dealer Community Charging Program With Flo
General Motors is partnering with Flo and its dealer network to add about 40,000 new AC electric vehicle charging points in the US and Canada. Funded from a $750 million pot of money earmarked for charging infrastructure projects, the Dealer Community Charging Program will place AC chargers in rural communities and urban areas where charging "deserts" are known to exist.
insideevs.com
Volvo Global Plug-In Car Sales Reached New Record In November 2022
Volvo Cars report 59,154 global car sales in November, which is 12% more than a year ago and the third consecutive positive result after over a year of decline. The year-to-date sales of 542,458 are 14.5% lower than a year ago, but the company is gradually rebounding. In the case...
insideevs.com
Volvo EX30 Small Electric Crossover Name Confirmed By Company CEO
A glimpse of Volvo’s future electric car was shown during the unveiling event of the new EX90 SUV last month, and everybody pretty much assumed it was going to be called “EX30”, comparing its small size to the EX90. Well, now it’s official. Volvo’s CEO, Jim Rowan,...
insideevs.com
Tesla Is Making Changes In Fremont To Prepare For Refreshed Model 3 Production
Tesla Model 3 has been on sale mostly unchanged since July 2017, so it’s over five years old, and it’s definitely due for a refresh that several reports have speculated is right around the corner. So far we have no official confirmation, but now the manufacturer does seem to be preparing to put a revised Model 3 into production after it was discovered it was planning to make changes to the GA3 (General Assembly Model 3) section of its Fremont, California factory where the vehicle is manufactured.
insideevs.com
World's First Mercedes-EQ EV-Exclusive Dealership Opens In Japan
Mercedes-Benz has opened its first EV-dedicated dealership in the world in Yokohama, Japan, under the all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand. Inaugurated on December 6, Mercedes-EQ Yokohama allows customers to experience the brand's five electric models which are currently on sale in Japan, namely the EQA, EQB and EQC SUVs and EQE and EQS sedans.
