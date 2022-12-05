This Crypto Outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Last Week With A Whopping 35% Gain

Fantom FTM/USD has rallied over 35% in the past seven days, trading at $0.2461, recorded on Monday at 12 a.m. EST.

What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 6.56%, reaching the $17,000 mark as investor sentiment was largely unchanged going into the fresh trading week. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 10.21%, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD by 9.88% in the last seven days.

Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST)

Fantom +35% $0.24

GMX Token +29% $54.65

EthereumPOW +24.40% $4.03

ImmutableX +20.81% $0.50

THORChain +20.30% $1.39

The price boost for FTM came after the Fantom Foundation revealed its financial records. The documents showed that the organization has been obtaining steady gains and has 30 years of financial security without having to dispose of any of its FTM tokens. On Nov. 28, Andre Cronje, the Architect of Fantom Foundation, said that Fantom Foundation owned $340 million in digital assets and had produced more than $10 million in yearly income.

GMX Token GMX/USD, the in-house token of the GMX exchange, is second on the list gaining 29% last week.

The third on the list is EthereumPOW (CRYPTO: ETHW) which recorded a 24.40% spike. The rally was seen after ETHW Foundation said in a tweet that two-and-a-half months after the fork over 86 million active addresses hold the forked crypto.

ImmutableX (CRYPTO: IMX) is fourth on the list, gaining 20.81%, and THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) was last on the list, up 20.30%, in the past seven days.