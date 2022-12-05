ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, Age 59 Cornelia

Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, age 59, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 following a brief illness. Mr. May was born on September 7, 1963 in Commerce, Georgia to the late Bobby Earl May and Brenda Jean Crocker Arrowood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Mitchell May.
CORNELIA, GA
Fredrick Jay Dickerson, Age 74 Dahlonega

Fredrick Jay Dickerson, age 74 of Dahlonega, a loving and caring husband, father, and brother, departed this world on. Fred was born November 25, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Crawford Long Hospital to Ludean. “Sep” Dickerson (née Knighton) and James Robert “JR” Dickerson Senior. One of four brothers, Fred grew up in Decatur, Georgia, and graduated from Southwest DeKalb Highschool.
DAHLONEGA, GA
William Virgil “Bill” Tranum, age 80 of Clarkesville

William Virgil “Bill” Tranum, age 80 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 05, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Born in Montgomery, Alabama on April 18, 1942, he was a son of the late Irby, Sr. & Ellen Jones Tranum. Bill served his country proudly in the United States Army National Guard with 6 years of dedicated service. Before retirement, he was the owner/operator of Draftec Steel for over 18 years. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed traveling, photography, music, singing, and playing the piano. He was a faithful member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church in Clarkesville where he was a part of the Joyful Noise Sunday School Class as well as various church activities.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Yvonne Wike Hix, age 86

Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland announces the death of Mrs. Yvonne Wike Hix, age 86 passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Graveside services are scheduled for 3:00pm Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Harvest Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm at the funeral home.
CLEVELAND, GA
Branson Porter “Pa” Adams, Rabun

On the afternoon of December 6, 2022, Branson went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 21, 1944 in Rabun County, Georgia, Branson was the youngest child of Luther and Lassie Mae Adams. Branson or Pa Branson, as he was affectionately referred to by his...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Cleveland Man Arrested for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Other Charges

On Sunday, December 4th, at approximately 01:15am Cleveland Police Officers responded to a 911 call regarding a physical assault with weapons at 223 Bryant St. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a press release, upon arrival, officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was attempting to leave the apartment complex, whose description had been provided by witnesses. The driver of the pickup truck was detained, and Officers located a male victim who had sustained significant injuries to his body in the bed area of the truck.
CLEVELAND, GA

