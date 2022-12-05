William Virgil “Bill” Tranum, age 80 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 05, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Born in Montgomery, Alabama on April 18, 1942, he was a son of the late Irby, Sr. & Ellen Jones Tranum. Bill served his country proudly in the United States Army National Guard with 6 years of dedicated service. Before retirement, he was the owner/operator of Draftec Steel for over 18 years. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed traveling, photography, music, singing, and playing the piano. He was a faithful member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church in Clarkesville where he was a part of the Joyful Noise Sunday School Class as well as various church activities.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO