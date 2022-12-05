ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrfalp.com

World War II Veteran PFC Thomas Tedesco Honored with Medal Ceremony

State and local officials along with family members gathered at the Fenton History Center mansion on Thursday to honor a World War II veteran with a medal presentation ceremony. 98-year old Private First Class Thomas A. Tedesco of Falconer served in the U.S. Army Aircorp and Infantry. He was drafted...
FALCONER, NY
wrfalp.com

JHS A Cappella Choir’s 98th Annual ‘A Capella Vespers’ Set for Dec. 11 & 18

The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir will hold its 98th annual “A Cappella Vespers” on Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18. Both performances will start at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 120 Chandler Street. Admission is free and a good-will offering will be...
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene and DSS to Merge, Health Dept. to Be Standalone Department

Executive PJ Wendel has announced more details about the reorganization of County’s three largest human services programs. The five social services divisions of Department of Health and Human Services, including the divisions of Family and Children’s Services, and Transitional and Medical Assistance, will integrate with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene to form the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire damages Wyoming County business

ARCADE, N.Y. — Fire crews in Arcade had to be called back to a large fire after spending several hours fighting the flames Tuesday night. The fire was on Mill Street. A neighbor who lives nearby says the fire happened at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw. According to...
ARCADE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

ESD responds to parents’ claims of no heat in classrooms

The Erie School District (ESD) is responding after parents said classrooms inside of a local school are in unteachable learning conditions. Parents of students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy said the temperature inside of the school is so cold that students are being told to wear coats to keep warm while teachers place space heaters […]
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

City Comptroller to Leave Position Just Five Months After Taking Job

Jamestown City Comptroller John Sellstrom will be resigning less than six months after taking the job. City Council had approved the appointment of Sellstrom in July following the resignation of Ryan Thompson as Comptroller. Thompson left the position for a new job in the private sector. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said...
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
JAMESTOWN, NY

