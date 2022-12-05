Read full article on original website
Empty Bowl Project Fundraiser for Local Pantries to Take Place in Jamestown December 10
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown Public Market are teaming up with the Chautauqua Area Potters to host the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Church’s Undercroft off East Fourth Street. Father Luke Fodor said the event features thousands of handcrafted bowls by local...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Holding Off On Updating Shared Service Initiative Until 2023
The Chautauqua County Planning Department said counties outside New York City are no longer required by the state to develop a new plan or revise and update a previously approved plan. The shared services initiative generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state. County Executive...
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
wrfalp.com
Southwestern Central School Holding Canned Goods, Winter Items Drive at Basketball Tournament
Is holding a canned food and winter items drive in conjunction with its Girls’ Basketball Tournament this weekend. Tonight at Southwestern, Jamestown Public Schools Lady Red Raiders will play Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, with JV playing at 6:00 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7:30 p.m. The tournament...
wrfalp.com
World War II Veteran PFC Thomas Tedesco Honored with Medal Ceremony
State and local officials along with family members gathered at the Fenton History Center mansion on Thursday to honor a World War II veteran with a medal presentation ceremony. 98-year old Private First Class Thomas A. Tedesco of Falconer served in the U.S. Army Aircorp and Infantry. He was drafted...
wrfalp.com
JHS A Cappella Choir’s 98th Annual ‘A Capella Vespers’ Set for Dec. 11 & 18
The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir will hold its 98th annual “A Cappella Vespers” on Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18. Both performances will start at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 120 Chandler Street. Admission is free and a good-will offering will be...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene and DSS to Merge, Health Dept. to Be Standalone Department
Executive PJ Wendel has announced more details about the reorganization of County’s three largest human services programs. The five social services divisions of Department of Health and Human Services, including the divisions of Family and Children’s Services, and Transitional and Medical Assistance, will integrate with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene to form the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
Fire damages Wyoming County business
ARCADE, N.Y. — Fire crews in Arcade had to be called back to a large fire after spending several hours fighting the flames Tuesday night. The fire was on Mill Street. A neighbor who lives nearby says the fire happened at the Finger Lakes Hay and Straw. According to...
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
ESD responds to parents’ claims of no heat in classrooms
The Erie School District (ESD) is responding after parents said classrooms inside of a local school are in unteachable learning conditions. Parents of students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy said the temperature inside of the school is so cold that students are being told to wear coats to keep warm while teachers place space heaters […]
wrfalp.com
City Comptroller to Leave Position Just Five Months After Taking Job
Jamestown City Comptroller John Sellstrom will be resigning less than six months after taking the job. City Council had approved the appointment of Sellstrom in July following the resignation of Ryan Thompson as Comptroller. Thompson left the position for a new job in the private sector. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
BPD announce arrest in connection to Marine Drive and Erie Street shooting
The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in connection to a shooting incident on Marine Drive and Erie Street.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
