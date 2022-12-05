Read full article on original website
AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————- TOP STORIES ———————————ELECTION 2024-ARIZONA — The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party raises the prospect of a tumultuous — and expensive — three-way Senate race in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S. The 2024 environment...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner headed home Thursday night, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the culmination of an eight-month saga of high diplomacy and dashed hopes. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
American sports reporter Grant Wahl has died aged 48 while covering the World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and the Netherlands.Mr Wahl collapsed in the press section during extra time, his agent Tim Scanlan told the New York Times.The journalist had written about health struggles earlier this week saying on Monday he went to the hospital after his body “finally broke down” on him.“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” he said.He was one of the most respected soccer writers in the states.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022Fifa general secretary refuses to address migrant worker death during Qatar World CupJoe Lycett reveals David Beckham’s team contacted him after money shredding stunt
Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman,...
House passes $858 billion defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate for service members
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides for about...
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin
The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It come sas the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Plane believed to be carrying basketball star Brittney Griner lands in US after high-profile Russian prisoner swap.
