ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————- TOP STORIES ———————————ELECTION 2024-ARIZONA — The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party raises the prospect of a tumultuous — and expensive — three-way Senate race in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S. The 2024 environment...
ARIZONA STATE
WacoTrib.com

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner headed home Thursday night, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in the culmination of an eight-month saga of high diplomacy and dashed hopes. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

US sports reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar while covering World Cup match

American sports reporter Grant Wahl has died aged 48 while covering the World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and the Netherlands.Mr Wahl collapsed in the press section during extra time, his agent Tim Scanlan told the New York Times.The journalist had written about health struggles earlier this week saying on Monday he went to the hospital after his body “finally broke down” on him.“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” he said.He was one of the most respected soccer writers in the states.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More England’s World Cup history: From the highs of ‘66 to penalty heartbreak and Qatar 2022Fifa general secretary refuses to address migrant worker death during Qatar World CupJoe Lycett reveals David Beckham’s team contacted him after money shredding stunt
The Associated Press

Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman,...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato boss warns of ‘major war’ with Putin

The head of Nato expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, according to an interview released Friday.“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between Nato and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”It come sas the British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy