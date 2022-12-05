ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Boosts PT On Cracker Barrel; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

  • Analyst: John Freeman

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Ratings Accuracy: 93%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Strong Buy rating on APA Corporation APA on December 1, 2022, but slashed the price target from $70 to $68. Freeman sees around 44% surge in the company’s stock

  • Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on AutoZone, Inc. AZO on November 29, 2022, and raised the price target from $2,450 to $2,850. Fadem predicts around 11% increase in the stock.

  • Analyst: Jake Bartlett

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Ratings Accuracy: 84%

Latest Rating: Reiterated a Hold rating for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL on November 29, 2022, and raised the price target from $96 to $109. Bartlett expects around 10% rise in the company’s stock.

  • Analyst: Bill Carcache

Analyst Firm: Wolfe Research

Ratings Accuracy: 83%

Latest Rating: Upgraded rating on Regions Financial Corporation RF from Peer Perform to Outperform on December 1, 2022, and with a price target of $24. Carcache sees over 3% rise in the stock.

  • Analyst: Alex Rygiel

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating for The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK on November 30, 2022, buy slashed the price target from $26 to $25. Rygiel sees the stock jumping more than 24%.

