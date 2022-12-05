Read full article on original website
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Should SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
ONEV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $569.94 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Is ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
REGL - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 9th
LPL Financial (. LPLA - Free Report) : This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Wingstop (WING) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stock?
LPI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $20.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
No Santa Rally in 2022? 3 Top-Ranked Safe Sector ETFs to Buy
After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street again started wavering in December, probably due to the relentless market forecasts about a looming recession and an uncertain Fed rate outlook. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan predict a U.S. recession in 2023. "Inflation is eroding everything I...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Peabody (BTU) Stock?
BTU - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $3.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ATCO - Free Report) or BlackRock (. BLK - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks...
Low-Beta ETFs to Counter Market Volatility
PHDG - Free Report) , Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (. NUSI - Free Report) , Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (. PSFF - Free Report) , ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (. SIXS - Free Report) and Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (. TRND...
Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
ALLK - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Buy These 2 Popular Internet Software Stocks
CHGG - Free Report) CHGG - Free Report) is a meaningful investment on most fronts. Many investors are putting money aside for their children/grandchildren's future education or even trying to finish up a higher level of schooling themselves and are familiar with Chegg’s social education platform. Chegg is a...
3 Steel Stocks That Have Gained More Than 30% This Year
The steel industry has lost momentum since April this year after enjoying a short-lived bull run, as steel prices fell off the cliff after a massive spike in March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The industry staged a strong recovery last year after the pandemic-led downturn, thanks to solid...
Why Amarin (AMRN) Stock Might be a Great Pick
AMRN - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th
ACCO - Free Report) is a world leader in branded office products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8 downward over the last 60 days. Bausch Health (. BHC - Free Report) is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of pharmaceutical, medical...
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
HUBB - Free Report) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost...
Is Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
LBRT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Oil and Gas - Field Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats...
International Flavors (IFF) Gains From New Strategy Reveal
IFF - Free Report) have increased 2.6% since the company provided details of its updated strategic plan and new operating model on Dec 7. These strategic actions will enable IFF to sharpen its customer focus and better align with the market, setting it up to maximize its growth potential. The...
