Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning.

Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m.

We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. 5 departments have responded.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.