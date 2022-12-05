Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning.
Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m.
We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. 5 departments have responded.
