Norfolk, VA

Health officials issue alert regarding rising respiratory illnesses nationwide

By KaMaria Braye
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Respiratory illnesses are rising across the United States and here in the Commonwealth. Whether it’s RSV, Flu, or COVID-19, patients are flooding health facilities.

Sentara is one of many hospitals across the state, trying to stop the spread. The Virginia Department of Health is urging people to get their flu and covid shots, including boosters to help protect themselves.

The CDC has deemed Virginia and North Carolina as states with “VERY HIGH” Influenza rates.

VDH data from the end of Thanksgiving week shows infants to 4-year-olds were the largest group that received medical care for Influenza-like illnesses.

The state also investigated 15 flu outbreaks in Virginia during Thanksgiving week.

The CDC says national Flu rates Doubled Thanksgiving week compared to the week before.

The agency says so far this year, there have been at least 8.7 million flu illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths nationally.

WAVY News 10

