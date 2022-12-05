Read full article on original website
Teen Driving: Sweetwater County Has Limited Driver Education Programs (Part 1)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Even though both Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Green River High School (GRHS) have driver education programs, RSHS’s program is provided with limited participation. Driver education programs are facing critical challenges that result in some of the programs across Wyoming going into extinction, leaving teenage drivers to hopefully learn the rules of the road from their parents, or on their own.
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
Southwest Counseling & Sweetwater County Prevention Invite You to Rethinking Drinking
A single drink may not be as much as you think. Below is a graph of what a standard drink may look like. Remember to keep in mind that the amount of fluid ounces or volume of a drink will change depending on the strength of the beer, wine, or spirit. Also, the state of Wyoming has the second highest cost for beer. As a Wyoming resident you pay on average 30% more than the rest of the nation for that beer. Drinking can add up, make sure you think before you drink.
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
WYDOT to Close N Street Bridge for Routine Inspection
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, December 13 and again on Wednesday, December 14, for some routine bridge inspection work. Crews will need to close the bridge to...
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
Local ‘Holiday Happenings’ for today and Saturday
December 9, 2022 — Here is a list of some of the area’s Holiday Happenings taking place today and Saturday. If you have an event occurring, send us the information at [email protected] Please include contact information. Friday and Saturday. The Green River Arts Council’s Light Fest will...
Birth Announcements: Augustus Klamer
Augustus Klamer was born Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:33 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Augustus weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Shelby Klamer and Jakob Hamilton. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital...
Campaign Finance Reports Show Some Candidates Spent Big Bucks
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been a month since the General Election took place and the campaign finance reports and amendments have been filed for all Sweetwater County candidates. We took at look at campaign finance reports from some of the bigger races to see what kinds of contributions...
Avery Michael Lee (December 2, 1985 – December 4, 2022)
Avery Michael Lee, 37, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past seven years and former resident of Laramie and Green River, Wyoming. He was born December 2, 1985 in Woodward, Oklahoma; the son...
Emil John Blazovich (April 10, 1932 – December 5, 2022)
Emil John Blazovich, 90, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on April 10, 1932 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Milan Blazevich and Mildred Painovich. Mr....
Barbara Hartley (January 16, 1936 – December 4, 2022)
Barbara Hartley, age 86, died peacefully at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 4, 2022 with her family by her side, under the care of Sweetwater County Hospice. Barbara was born January 16, 1936 in Richmond, Virginia, to Bernard and Ruby (Jerrigan) Glidewell. Barbara attended schools in California...
Marlene McFadden (April 27, 1940 – November 29, 2022)
Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. McFadden died following injuries she sustained due to a fall. She was born April 27, 1940 in Rock...
Birth Announcement: Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher
Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher was born at 7:20 a.m. on September 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long at his time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Jade and...
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade
December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday. First Place – Unknown Saints. Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes...
