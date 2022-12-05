25-Year-Old Santa Ana Resident Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday.
The accident occurred in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection at around 1 a.m.
According to the officials, a sedan and a pickup truck collided.
The officials have not disclosed any more details regarding the cause of the fatal accident. They confirmed that the two drivers were the only people in the vehicles.
The driver of the sedan, identified as a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been disclosed pending notification of the family.
The driver of the pickup, identified as 28-year-old Aristeo Nava-Soriano, incurred injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was later arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving without a license.
The accident is still being investigated by the officials.
December 5, 2022
Source: The OC Register
