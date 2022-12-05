25-Year-Old Santa Ana Resident Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Westminster Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection at around 1 a.m.

According to the officials, a sedan and a pickup truck collided.

The officials have not disclosed any more details regarding the cause of the fatal accident . They confirmed that the two drivers were the only people in the vehicles.

The driver of the sedan, identified as a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been disclosed pending notification of the family.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 28-year-old Aristeo Nava-Soriano, incurred injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was later arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving without a license.

The accident is still being investigated by the officials.



December 5, 2022

Source: The OC Register

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™