Journal Review
American Legion gives graciously
American Legion Post 72 announced that this year and over the Christmas holiday more than $90,000 has been donated to local service organizations and charities. “It is our honor and privilege to recognize these worthy organizations that do so much to help our community so generously, and we thank you all for all you do,” said Bruce Vaniderstine.
Community Christmas Dinner prep underway
The Christmas season is again upon us, and plans for the 2022 Montgomery County Community Christmas Dinner are in full swing. Preparations are being made for a festive dine-in experience at First Baptist Family Life Center, 1905 Lebanon Road, Crawfordsville. A traditional meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, noodles, rolls and variety of desserts will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 25.
CCSC says goodbye to longtime trustee
Crawfordsville Community School Board members said goodbye to longtime trustee Ellen Ball on Thursday during the final regular meeting of the year at Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School. Ball, who has served for 21 years, did not seek another term. Board president Steve McLaughlin publicly thanked Ball for her years...
Little named recipient of Lilly Endowment Scholarship
The Montgomery County Community Foundation announced that Gabriel Little has been named the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Montgomery County. He is a senior at Southmont High School and the son of Rhonda Little. Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation...
William T. ‘Bill’ Young
William T. “Bill” Young, 80, of Crawfordsville passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. He was born July 18, 1942, to the late John S. and Mary Eileen (Boots) Young. He graduated from New Market High School in 1960. He attended Indiana State University and...
Montgomery County Master Gardeners
The Montgomery County Master Gardeners met Dec. 5 at the county fairgrounds for their regular monthly meeting. Both the secretary’s and the treasurer’s reports were given and approved. Extension educator Tricia Herr had flyers available for members to take advertising the upcoming Master Gardener Basic Training Class that...
Local Record: Dec. 10, 2022
• Bradley Scott Newman, 51, Plainfield, was arrested for failure to appear — 9:41 p.m. • Vandalism in the 900 block of Tuttle Avenue — 10:18 a.m. • Cory Mitchell Lane, 34, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine — 11:26 a.m. • Animal...
Bonnie Lou Wilkerson
Bonnie Lou Wilkerson, 84, of West Lafayette, and formerly of Wingate, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born July 3, 1938, at Danville, Illinois, to the late Alva and Estella (Smith) Mead. Bonnie graduated from Covington High School. She retired from the Indiana Veterans’ Home. Surviving...
David Allen Miles
David Allen Miles, 60, of Roachdale passed away peacefully at home Nov. 29, 2022, after a short battle with cancer and with loved ones by his side. Dave was born July 17, 1962, at Greencastle, to the late Lester Earl Miles Sr. and Anna May Cage Miles. Dave is survived...
BOW approves contract for park upgrade
The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety approved a bid for the renovation of the Frances Wooden Northside Park at Wednesday’s meeting. The board accepted the lowest bid from Spencer Construction in the amount of $368,000. The construction company was responsible for the renovation to the Kathy Steele...
A once in a generation tennis player
Luke Tesmer — SM Noah Armstrong — FC Adam Cox was simply one of the state’s best tennis players this past season. The Southmont senior had a historic run all the way to the IHSAA State Quarter-Finals as he was one of the final eight individual’s left in the state. Cox was just the second boys tennis player in county history to make the state finals joining Southmont coach Nathan Poynter’s brother Brian Poynter who accomplished the feat all the way back in 1981.
State sends $1.6M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE — Over $1.6 million is headed to Montgomery County communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to area legislators. State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle) said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.
Officials mark completed water project
An $18 million infrastructure water project is complete and is providing water to the new Tempur Sealy plant on Comfort Drive. Officials from Indiana American Water as well as the state, county and city marked the completion of the project Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was conducted at the new 1 million gallon water storage tank located near Tempur Sealy.
Athenian swimmers continue to see early season improvement
It’s still very early in the swimming and diving season, but improvements are beginning to show for Crawfordsville as the Athenians hosted a talented Harrison team on Thursday. While the Athenians were swept as the girls fell 116-69 and the boys 110-73, there were still plenty of lifetime bests and some wins along the way. The 4x400 boys relay team of Hutton Haas, Jonathan Sosbe, Campbell Mason, and Whitman Horton narrowly edged out a first place finish to conclude the meet.
Mounties swept in DH by SAC foe Danville
SHS 1 7 8 2 - 18 DHS 18 18 20 9 - 65 Southmont (5-7, 0-2 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Saylor Woods 0-5 0-0 0 Kenzie. Douglas 0-0 0-0 0 Olivia Gray 1-2 0-0 2 Chelsea Veatch 1-3 4-4 6 Cheyenne Shaw 1-4 1-2 3 Delorean Mason 1-8 1-2...
Bulldozing the competition
Ross Dyson — NM William Ramsey — NM Most players in football are trying to avoid contact with the opponent. That simply isn’t the case for Southmont’s Wyatt Woodall. The junior fullback and linebacker welcomes contact and it usually doesn’t go well for the opposition. This past season Woodall helped lead the Mounties to a 7-4 record (their most wins since 2017) as he once again was asked to not only be South’s leading rusher, but their leader on defense as well.
North Montgomery mistakes lead to loss
LINDEN — North Montgomery could not overcome their own mistakes Friday in a 64-50 loss to Seeger. Seven Patriot offensive rebounds and 15 Charger turnovers proved too much for the home team to overcome. Charger Coach Chad Arnold said his team has not grown to the point where they...
Indianapolis man arrested for OWI after a hit and run crash
An Indianapolis man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday following a hit and run crash on Interstate 74. According to a press release issued by the Indiana State Police, Trooper Davis responded just before 7:20 a.m. to a crash in the eastbound lane of the interstate near the 34 mile-marker.
Athenian wrestling suffers letdown vs Patriots
It’s been a very solid start to the Aaron Keller era for Crawfordsville wrestling. After a 3-2 WeBo Invitational over the weekend, CHS was back in action for their home opener on Thursday as they hosted Seeger. For the first half of the meet, it looked as if CHS was going to cruise to a dominating win. They jumped out to a 31-0 lead over the visiting Patriots, but things began to go south and in a hurry. Seven straight defeats saw that 31-0 lead turn into a 37-31 loss for the Athenians.
9th ranked Mustangs showcase dominance in rout of Panthers
Riverton Parke (2-3, 0-1 WRC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Mathew Mullins 1-1 0-0 2, Collett Sanders 0-0 0-2 0, Jacob Hopton 0-4 0-0 0, Pierson Robins 2-7 3-4 7, Brandon Todd 2-4 1-3 5, Derron Hazzard 0-6 1-2 1, Ashton Hines 0-7 2-2 2, Carson Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Dimitri Slobodeaniuc 0-1 0-0 0, Nick MacDonald 0-0 0-2 0, Anthony Barton 1-1 0-0 2; Totals 6-31 7-15 19.
