wesb.com
BTVFD Receives Gift In Memory of Late Member
The Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department has received a donation in memory of one of its longtime embers. The Kinzua Chapter A.B.A.T.E. of PA, joined by members of the Eagle Riders and America’s Guardians, held a memorial ride in honor of Rick Grandinetti this summer and raised $2,000 for the Fire Department, of which Grandinetti had been a member for many years.
thevillagerny.com
Cattaraugus Give Big Results
The Cattaraugus Gives program has raised over one million dollars over the past 4 years. This year, nonprofits in Cattaraugus County raised over $270,000 in just 24 hours during the program. Truly a remarkable number especially during such times of economic and financial hardship for many. “Cattaraugus Gives is a...
wrfalp.com
Empty Bowl Project Fundraiser for Local Pantries to Take Place in Jamestown December 10
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown Public Market are teaming up with the Chautauqua Area Potters to host the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Church’s Undercroft off East Fourth Street. Father Luke Fodor said the event features thousands of handcrafted bowls by local...
wrfalp.com
Shared Grant Writer Brings in Over $11 Million to City, Jamestown Community College
The shared grant position for the City of Jamestown and Jamestown Community College has brought in over $11 million in funds. An update on grants was provided to the City Council Finance Committee on Monday night. Of the 38 grants that Grant Writer Paula Pichon had applied for on behalf of the City of Jamestown, 15 were awarded, 13 denied, and 10 were still pending. The total amount of funds awarded to the city were $3,011,000.
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene and DSS to Merge, Health Dept. to Be Standalone Department
Executive PJ Wendel has announced more details about the reorganization of County’s three largest human services programs. The five social services divisions of Department of Health and Human Services, including the divisions of Family and Children’s Services, and Transitional and Medical Assistance, will integrate with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene to form the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
wrfalp.com
JPS Superintendent Criticizes NYS For Dragging Feet on Resolving Small Cities Lawsuit
Jamestown Public Schools’ Superintendent is accusing New York State of dragging its feet in resolving a lawsuit over the state under funding poor school districts. Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the state is trying to “smoke out” the remaining eight districts involved in the Small Cities lawsuit even though they know the funding formula is unjust to poor districts, “They believe that extending through legal means the timeline for which this process will take will cause districts, especially the poorer ones, to run out of money and drop out of the lawsuit. I think it’s despicable and I think they should own up to their fiscal mismanagement over the course of decades and take care of the kids who need it the most.”
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
chautauquatoday.com
Love Elementary School went into temporary lockout
Love Elementary School in Jamestown went into a temporary lockout Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, Jamestown Public Schools said it was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity to the school. A 10-minute lockout began after consultation with police and out of an abundance of caution. According to JPS, the school day continued as normal during the lockout, and at no point were Love students or staff in danger.
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
jamestowngazette.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possesses qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Police Department Participates in No-Shave November
Members of the Fredonia Police Department recently participated in No-Shave November, a fundraising event in which each participating officer was asked to donate $20 for the privilege of forgoing facial shaving for the month of November. 13 officers in the department took part, with the Fredonia Police Benevolent Association matching the funds raised.
wutv29.com
BPS parents want school district to hold bus company accountable
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dr. Monica Stephens is the parent of a first grade student at Frederick Law Olmsted School. She says Buffalo Public Schools’ proposal of a three bell system to solve the bus driver shortage is not the right solution. “It’s disruptive that the district keeps bringing it...
wrfalp.com
JHS A Cappella Choir’s 98th Annual ‘A Capella Vespers’ Set for Dec. 11 & 18
The Jamestown High School A Cappella Choir will hold its 98th annual “A Cappella Vespers” on Sunday, December 11 and Sunday, December 18. Both performances will start at 4:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church located at 120 Chandler Street. Admission is free and a good-will offering will be...
Suicide Attempt Stopped By Deputies At Erie County Holding Center
Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center stopped an inmate from committing suicide. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported that deputies prevented a suicide on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Around 20 minutes before 9 am deputies were making their rounds when they spotted the man allegedly trying to take his own life. He had a sheet wrapped around his neck and tied to the cell bars. The incarcerated individual initially resisted, but deputies were eventually able to cut the sheet from the man’s neck. He was taken to the hospital where he was discharged and returned to the holding center.
