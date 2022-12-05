BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.

