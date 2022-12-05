Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Related
Man exaggerates death of his living ex: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 1 to say that her ex, with whom she broke up in March, was now telling people on social media that she was dead. She said people were calling her home to offer their condolences to her family. An officer said her former beau would...
Resident reports car window smashed, purse stolen: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Dec. 1, a woman reported that the window was broken on her Toyota RAV4 and that her purse, which had been on the front seat, was stolen while her car was parked at a local business. A witness reported that a white van was parked next to...
Man loses $75,000 in online dating scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer met with a resident Nov. 28 at the police station. The man said that in the spring, he had met a person on a dating website. He believed he was talking with a woman named “Jennifer.” The suspect’s online username, however, reflected a different name.
Man goes on shoplifting spree: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, an employee of the Goodwill store, 13908 Cedar Road, reported that a man who had stolen items from the store had left and gone to the neighboring CVS/Pharmacy store. Police found the man inside CVS and cited him for theft. He was found to have...
Bird in the hand not worth two-car collision: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Road rage, car crash, unsafe lane change, no insurance: Interstate 271. A Mayfield Heights woman, 40, became so enraged at another driver ahead of her on the freeway at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 4 that she attempted to pass him in order to cut him off and “flip him the bird.”
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man
BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 escapees from Lorain County correctional facility
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested two fugitives who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-based Correctional Facility earlier in week. Steven Carpenter and Johnny Brooks broke out of the facility about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by bolting through a window and running away. The facility is located in the 9000 block of Murray Ridge Road in Elyria.
Boy gets out of mother’s car during road rage incident, damages other car’s windshield: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Road rage: Green Road. At 11:15 a.m. Dec. 7, a University Heights woman reported that a Beachwood woman, 35, followed her after the two were nearly involved in a crash. Officers interviewed both parties and learned that the Beachwood woman’s 16-year-old son had slammed his fists on the University Heights woman’s car, damaging the windshield.
Brazen thieves hit Meijer electronics department: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Nov. 9, police were dispatched to Meijer after an asset protection team leader observed two men stealing from the Broadview Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspects were in the electronics department when they used a pry bar to break into a case.
Akron shoplifters caught trying to flee with stolen goods: Parma Police Blotter
On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods regarding a shoplifting call. An arriving officer learned that the suspect left driving a Hyundai Sonata, which was located on West Ridgewood Drive. The Akron woman was arrested for shoplifting. Her partner in crime -- another Rubber City resident...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Man robbed of car at gunpoint in bank lot: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2, a Beachwood man, 36, reported that a man with a gun had approached him while he was in the parking lot of Chase Bank, 22801 Chagrin Blvd., and took his car and personal property. The car was later recovered in Cleveland. Police have no suspects.
Brawl breaks out at beauty salon: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 11:55 a.m. Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Hair Café, 3964 Mayfield Road, on a report of a disturbance involving several people. Dispatchers told officers that pepper spray had been used. As the first officer arrived, women inside the shop told him that suspects “went out the...
Unhappy Wendy’s customer points gun at drive-thru window: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 19, police were dispatched to Wendy’s after an employee reported that a female customer at the drive-thru window had pointed a gun at her and made threats. An arriving officer located the suspect. The Cleveland woman was arrested for aggravated menacing. Stolen vehicle: Springwood Road. On Nov....
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
Vandals desecrate nativity yard display: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident reported Dec. 2 that someone had stolen several figurines from a nativity display in her front yard and replaced the baby Jesus with a tombstone-shaped Halloween decoration that had “RIP” written on it. The incident is under investigation. Pocket picking: Warrensville Center Road. A woman reported...
Couple ties up officers with argument over sneakers: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man reported around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 that his girlfriend had damaged a pair of his shoes. However, he could not prove that he was the owner of the shoes or that she had actually damaged them. His mother also told officers that the woman had damaged them. About...
Two men escape correctional facility in Elyria
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter
Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0