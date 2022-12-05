ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man

BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
BEREA, OH
Boy gets out of mother’s car during road rage incident, damages other car’s windshield: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Road rage: Green Road. At 11:15 a.m. Dec. 7, a University Heights woman reported that a Beachwood woman, 35, followed her after the two were nearly involved in a crash. Officers interviewed both parties and learned that the Beachwood woman’s 16-year-old son had slammed his fists on the University Heights woman’s car, damaging the windshield.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter

Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
AVON, OH
