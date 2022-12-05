ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenwood, GA

Omar MORENO SANTICO
4d ago

It is Atlanta . Don't go looking for trouble. Nothing good happens after midnight. The very people who smile in your face are WOLVES in sheep's clothing. Watch your so called FRIENDS!

BersaBeauty 380
4d ago

Breaks my heart seeing people going missing, and it has been happening more these days. I pray this beautiful girl is found safe and soon.

the promise man
4d ago

idk what's going on with all these teen girls missing in savannah GA. something in the water doesn't taste right

