Omar MORENO SANTICO
4d ago
It is Atlanta . Don't go looking for trouble. Nothing good happens after midnight. The very people who smile in your face are WOLVES in sheep's clothing. Watch your so called FRIENDS!
29
BersaBeauty 380
4d ago
Breaks my heart seeing people going missing, and it has been happening more these days. I pray this beautiful girl is found safe and soon.
21
the promise man
4d ago
idk what's going on with all these teen girls missing in savannah GA. something in the water doesn't taste right
9
15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Junia Mayfield was found Thursday in Clayton County around 11:15 a.m. Clayton County police...
Suspect arrested after kidnapping 86-year-old at Clayton County convenience store, police say
(CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga.) — Clayton County police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store. Officers said Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North Main Street in Jonesboro just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. In...
One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who ran away from home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jacory Walters went missing from his home in Riverdale on December 3. He returned the next day to pack clothes and went missing again December 4.
Ga. police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’, ‘violent’ man wanted across two states
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Sandersville police would like to locate an armed and dangerous man with violent tendencies. Rikishi Pernell Colclough, A.K.A. “Snoody,” has multiple warrants out of multiple counties in Georgia and also in South Carolina. He is accused of shooting a 9 mm round into the...
Mother of missing 15-year-old girl says she received ‘bizarre and disturbing’ text messages
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County teen mom is still missing after disappearing over the weekend. According to DeKalb County police, her daughter, 1-year-old Amoni, was found safe Tuesday night. According to family members, the baby’s mother, 15-year-old Junia Mayfield, dropped the baby off at the father’s house...
WJCL
Police: 'Several injured' following shooting outside Georgia Walmart; store evacuated
(CNN) -- At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County police said. Police were "on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter," police said in a tweet. "No current threat to public."
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
Man shoots, kills driver after brother was hit by car in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a driver who hit his brother in Clayton County. Morrow police said Johnathan Johnson and his brother John Johnson III were walking along Mount Zion Road on Friday night when a vehicle hit Johnson III. The accident left him in critical condition.
Mother who lost son to gun violence and was later shot in the head gets help for holidays
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local organization is blessing a mother of seven who lost her son to gun violence two years ago and was then shot in the head by a stray bullet this year. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Dekalb County, where mom Tanae Durden was...
17-month-old Georgia boy hurt in accidental fire, suffers burns on nearly 40% of body, parents say
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A 17-month-old Georgia boy is recovering after his parents said he was seriously burned in an accidental fire. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black suffered second and third-degree burns that covered nearly 40 percent of his body during a fire at his home on Nov. 12, his parents, Tony Black and Rochenda Golightly, said on a GoFundMe account.
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
17-year-old accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in SE Atlanta arrested
Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two other teenagers at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex in June.
Clayton News Daily
Missing Riverdale woman found deceased in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Riverdale woman missing for more than a year has been found deceased. Shirley Love, then 58, was reported missing in July 2021. Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call in search of her with no results. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Atlanta police were called to...
Reward up to $2K as Atlanta police search for suspect in June 2022 double homicide
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect, Darshae Barnes, Jr., after two teens were shot to death on June 19, 2022. Barnes is wanted after police found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified them as 18-year-old Nyriek Olds and 17-year-old Jamarquez McCrary.
WMAZ
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
1-year-old found safe, 15-year-old mother still missing after disappearing from grandma’s home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police said they need your help in locating a teen mom who disappeared Saturday. Junia Mayfield, 15, and her 1-year-old daughter, Amori, were last seen leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Police said late Monday night that Amori has been found safe, but her mother is still missing.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
