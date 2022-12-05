Satellite imagery from NOAA shows Mauna Loa oozing lava onto Hawaii’s Big Island and spewing ash and gas into the atmosphere. One video shows points of red-orange – the lava flow – piercing through the brown and green backdrop of the tropical island. Another image shows plumes of white ash being pumped into the sky, melting into the fluffy tapestry of clouds floating by. Other footage shows sulfur dioxide emissions slowly being released, almost as if the volcano were letting out a long, deep sigh. The satellites that captured these images were the GOES-17, GOES-18, NOAA-20 and Suomi NPP satellites. GOES-17 monitored in real-time the eruption and volcanic plumes,...

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO