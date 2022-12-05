ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Crime Stoppers tip leads police to man who allegedly raped woman at gunpoint in Walgreens

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint in a Walgreens after threatening to kill her and another person.

On Nov. 6, Memphis Police responded to a 911 call in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road at a Walgreens.

A woman said she was approached by an unknown man who threatened to kill her if she called police on him for trespassing, according to an affidavit.

The man brandished a gun and then walked into the store.

According to the affidavit, he told another woman he would kill her if she called for help.

He then allegedly pointed the gun at her and ordered her from the cash register.

According to police, he took the woman to a restroom and raped her at gunpoint.

He then fled through an emergency exit.

Two days later, police reviewed the surveillance video and issued a news release to the public.

A Crime Stoppers tips identified Shaquille Smith, 27, as the suspect, records show.

He was identified in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping, records show.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 27

Vickie Washburn
4d ago

He deserves to spend the rest of his miserable life in prison. I’m sure his mother is so proud!

Reply(2)
24
protocalmemphis
4d ago

Process the kit and put him away not out doing it again.

Reply
28
Jeremy Dawson
4d ago

damn the cops. I'm tired of them doing there job.😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆. THANK YOU MEN AND WOMEN IN BLUE!!!

Reply
4
 

