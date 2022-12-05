Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Highland; Scioto; Warren AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Fog is expected to develop this morning and persist through daybreak. Visibilities will likely be reduced below a mile at times. Some patchy dense fog is also possible, with visibilities of a quarter mile or less. If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities. Slow down and remain alert for changing conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Light freezing drizzle and snow mix overnight Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle and snow are resulting in slick spots where untreated roadway temperatures have fallen below freezing. While impacts are not expected to be widespread, please be aware of this potential if driving overnight. Wet looking roads may be icy. Treat them as if they are.
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Fog is expected to develop this morning and persist through daybreak. Visibilities will likely be reduced below a mile at times. Some patchy dense fog is also possible, with visibilities of a quarter mile or less. If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities. Slow down and remain alert for changing conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Light freezing drizzle and snow mix overnight Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle and snow are resulting in slick spots where untreated roadway temperatures have fallen below freezing. While impacts are not expected to be widespread, please be aware of this potential if driving overnight. Wet looking roads may be icy. Treat them as if they are.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Extreme Western Allegany County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Plan on slippery road conditions. Road conditions could change between wet and icy due to localized temperature differences.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Above 3000 feet 7 to 14 inches of snow is expected. * WHERE...Kettle Falls, Newport, Bonners Ferry, Flowery Trail Road, Colville, Northport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Orin-Rice Road, Chewelah, Athol, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Deer Park, Eastport, and Sandpoint. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations. * WHERE...Mazama, Leavenworth, Holden Village, Loup Loup Pass, Plain, Winthrop, Conconully, Stehekin, Methow, Twisp, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon Light freezing drizzle and snow mix overnight Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle and snow are resulting in slick spots where untreated roadway temperatures have fallen below freezing. While impacts are not expected to be widespread, please be aware of this potential if driving overnight. Wet looking roads may be icy. Treat them as if they are.
Flood Advisory issued for Hickman, Lewis, Maury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman; Lewis; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis and Maury. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers moving towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Williamsport, Hampshire, Santa Fe, Gordonsburg, Kimmins and I-65 East Of Columbia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet with 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect difficult travel conditions and poor visibility at times due to gusty winds and blowing snow.
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:02:00 Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST MONDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory North facing reefs of the Marianas. For the High Risk of Rip Currents East and North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through late Sunday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through early next week. Surf will remain at hazardous levels along north facing reefs.
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:02:00 Expires: 2022-12-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST MONDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory North facing reefs of the Marianas. For the High Risk of Rip Currents East and North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through late Sunday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through early next week. Surf will remain at hazardous levels along north facing reefs.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 12 to 24 inches over the mountains. Lesser snow amounts in Baker Valley and near Richland, with 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...In Idaho, Upper Weiser River zone. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and light freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and . Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Satus Pass could receive up to 10 inches of snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, will cause blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Southern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Western Alachua; Western Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Suwannee, Gilchrist, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Western Alachua, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties, including the Interstate 75 corridor between Live Oak and Lake City, southward toward Gainesville and Ocala. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 feet, locally up to 6 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Chain controls, travel delays, and road closures are likely. Gusty winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches. Near whiteout conditions at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels above 4500 feet Saturday morning, rising Saturday to around 5500 feet. Snow levels will fall on Sunday to 2500-3000 feet. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4000 feet.
